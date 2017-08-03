The Seven Most Epic Sandwiches In Dublin Right Now

Ah, the humble sandwich.

Regardless of how many notions we get about our coffee, our afternoon tea or our takeaways, the sandwich will always remain a staple of lunchtime even if we do decide to go for a fancy one now and again.

With that in mind, here's a list of the most epic sambos in the capital right now.

One look at the Fat Fox's Instagram and you'll believe us when we say these sandwiches are savage, especially the Salt Beef Brioche.

Photography is on point too.

A post shared by The Fat Fox (@thefatfoxcamden) on May 24, 2018 at 3:44am PDT

These sandwiches are so good we made a video about it...a tenner says you can't watch it without drooling a little.

They've recently moved to a brand new location in Temple Bar where they're continuing to serve up cheesy goodness to the masses.

These guys have a weekly special like slow roasted pork neck tossed in tomato salsa and it's bloody class. This place is the ideal lunch spot thanks to their soup-and-sambo game which is STRONG. The key here is the bread. Fresh, tasty and delicious.

A post shared by @147deli on Apr 30, 2018 at 3:13am PDT

Serving up a fresh daily menu of some of the most delicious sandwiches we've ever had the privilege to taste.

We're jealous of anyone who works near Montague Street.

A post shared by Green Bench Cafe (@greenbenchcafe) on Apr 9, 2018 at 8:41am PDT

Two words, Croque Monsieur. You have to taste it to believe how good it is. You'll be raving about the unique taste you have been missing out on for your whole life. It's a quirky tea-room offering cakes, all-day breakfast, salads and sandwiches. But please, order the Croque Monsieur.

A post shared by The Pepper Pot (@thepepperpotcafe) on Aug 27, 2017 at 6:49am PDT

These games are famed for their chicken wings, but the menu offers SO much more than just wings and nachos.

The roast turkey sandwich with avocado on sourdough is the stuff of dreams, and we promise anyone who's ordered wings will be jealous.

A post shared by Tribeca Restaurant Dublin (@tribecaranelagh) on Jan 24, 2018 at 3:28am PST

Conceived in NYC in 2012 & born in Dublin in 2014, Doughboys offer a wide selection of sandwiches, wraps and salads. Our recommendation here is the meatball marinara. It can get messy but you can handle it and it's worth it.

You can thank us later.

A post shared by Doughboys (@doughboysdublin) on Aug 3, 2017 at 3:37am PDT

Don't say we never gave you anything.

