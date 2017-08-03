The Seven Most Epic Sandwiches In Dublin Right Now
Treat yo'self
Ah, the humble sandwich.
Regardless of how many notions we get about our coffee, our afternoon tea or our takeaways, the sandwich will always remain a staple of lunchtime even if we do decide to go for a fancy one now and again.
With that in mind, here's a list of the most epic sambos in the capital right now.
1. Fat Fox Camden
One look at the Fat Fox's Instagram and you'll believe us when we say these sandwiches are savage, especially the Salt Beef Brioche.
Photography is on point too.
2. Meltdown Dublin Pop-up
These sandwiches are so good we made a video about it...a tenner says you can't watch it without drooling a little.
They've recently moved to a brand new location in Temple Bar where they're continuing to serve up cheesy goodness to the masses.
3. 147 Deli
These guys have a weekly special like slow roasted pork neck tossed in tomato salsa and it's bloody class. This place is the ideal lunch spot thanks to their soup-and-sambo game which is STRONG. The key here is the bread. Fresh, tasty and delicious.
4. Green bench
Serving up a fresh daily menu of some of the most delicious sandwiches we've ever had the privilege to taste.
We're jealous of anyone who works near Montague Street.
5. The Pepper Pot Café
Two words, Croque Monsieur. You have to taste it to believe how good it is. You'll be raving about the unique taste you have been missing out on for your whole life. It's a quirky tea-room offering cakes, all-day breakfast, salads and sandwiches. But please, order the Croque Monsieur.
6. Tribeca
These games are famed for their chicken wings, but the menu offers SO much more than just wings and nachos.
The roast turkey sandwich with avocado on sourdough is the stuff of dreams, and we promise anyone who's ordered wings will be jealous.
7. Doughboys
Conceived in NYC in 2012 & born in Dublin in 2014, Doughboys offer a wide selection of sandwiches, wraps and salads. Our recommendation here is the meatball marinara. It can get messy but you can handle it and it's worth it.
You can thank us later.
Don't say we never gave you anything.
