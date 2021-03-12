Nine things to sink your teeth into this weekend

No need for the introductions at this point, we all know why we're here... and that is to start putting together our weekend foodie bucket list. So, let's dive right in, shall we?

Chocolate Guinness cake

This is the kind of cake that I imagine Bruce Bogtrotter dreams about. Something the two of us have in common as I've spent much of this week drooling over this masterpiece from Slice. Get thee to Dublin 7 (providing it's within your 5km, obvs).

Sausage and black pudding rolls

Another take on the classic saussie roll, Grove Road have given theirs a gourmet upgrade so just roll with it... look, at least I make myself laugh, eh?!

Rolled ice cream cookie sambo

Rolls of Arctic Stone ice cream sandwiched between two chocolate chip cookies. Let that sink in. Certain people seem to think that ice cream can only be enjoyed when/if the sun shines, but life truly begins when you realise that meteorology has absolutely nothing to do with it.

Seafood gyro

Sounds delish. Looks delish. Most definitely tastes delish. She's beauty, she's grace...

Rhubarb and custard jammy dodger

An old school classic for a reason, a jammy dodger and a cuppa tae is hard bet. Playing to the seasons with theirs, the As One version comprises lemon shortcake and Ryan's rhubarb seasonal jab served with vanilla buttercream.

Rhubarb hotcake

Another rhubarb-related delicacy? I'm nothing if not predictable and so long as rhubarb's in season, it will be on this list... multiple times. A new addition to the Two Boys Brew menu this rhubarb hotcake is a must.

Mediterranean roast veg sambo

One for the veggies (and non-veggies alike), this big boi comes filled with mixed Mediterranean roast veg, chilli basil, wild garlic oil, roasted red pepper, jalapeño and paprika hummus, Macroom buffalo halloumi and mixed greens. Definitely one (if not more?) of your five a day.

Bánh mì blaa

One for the spice lovers, it may look innocent and unassuming but Groundstate have warned that their new Bánh mì blaa is hot hot hot. So proceed with caution.

Kinder cookie

Kinder cookie... says it all really. A whole meal in and of itself if the below is anything to go by.

Header image via Instagram/Grove Road/Salty Buoy Truck

