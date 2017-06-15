OMG – A Cheese And Wine Festival Is Coming To Dublin Next Month
Food, glorious food!
Brie, Camembert, Gorgonzola, Raclette... The mere mention of these names is enough to send our greedy hearts into spasm. Throw in the chance of a glass of vino and we're weak at the knees (but strong and ready in the stomach).
So when we heard that there's an actual Cheese & Wine festival coming to town at the end of March we almost had a panic attack. Almost, but we held it together in the attempt to let our fellow wine and cheese lovers know. You're welcome xox
So, where's this tasty fest gonna be on?
The good folk at Eatyard on Richmond Street are currently looking for vendors interested in joining their Cheese & Wine Festival which will be held at their outdoor site on Friday and Saturday 23-24 March.
Get ready for drool-inducing treats like this...
You can also expect food samplings, tasting demos and – best of all - cheesy karaoke!
Okay guys for real who has been eavesdropping on our dreams?! This is everything we've ever wanted from a festival.
We're gonna have to take the Friday off work. An event like this is a rare, glorious occasion that can't be missed.
Stay tuned for more info and check out the Facebook event here. Will you brie there?...
