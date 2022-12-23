Our top food and drink trend predictions for Ireland in 2023

Time for donuts and ramen to make way for a new supreme.

As we bid farewell to 2022, the year that will no doubt go down as one of the longest in history, here at Lovin we're looking to the future. What food trends will we see grasping the country in a chokehold next year? Will there be a surge in negroni sbagliato with prosecco in it pop-ups? Will Billy-roll Benedict be on the menu of every café in town? Will there be even more pastel de nata shops to welcome into the fold of Dublin?

Here are a few of our predictions, for what it's worth.

Hot dogs are Hot

With a rise in New York style hot dog joints opening across Dublin, will we see wieners temporarily take over from burgers and burritos as the meaty main of choice? This year we've seen three hot dog openers in Dublin alone, with toppings including everything from peanut butter to avocado slices on offer. We're sure it won't end there!

More Imported Alcohol

We've conquered whiskey and gin, now it's time for the moustache-twiddling, waistcoat wearing publicans of Ireland to branch out towards speciality drinks from further afield, such as Mexican mezcal and Japanese sake. The former smoky spirit is definitely on the rise State-side, and we're sure it's only a matter of time before the trend reaches Irish soil.

Advertisement

Hot Aperol

Doesn't sound the most appealing, the spritz's winter cousin could rise in popularity for 2023. Think of it as a hot port equivalent, for anyone who wishes they could enjoy a gleaming goblet of orange all year round. Aperol can even be added to a hot whiskey - combined with sweet spices and citrus, it has to be tasted to be believed.

Cabbage

It's been clear for a while now - the leafy green we dreaded in our youths is undergoing a renaissance and we predict it will be charred every which way in 2023. There are already a few Dublin spots who've been nailing it, including Library Street with this offering drizzled with kimchi yogurt and spiced dukkah.

Tinned fish

Advertisement

A trickle-down from a TikTok food trend, and maybe a reflection of the cost-of-living crisis we find ourselves in. Tinned fish has been declared "hot girl food" by online foodies, is high in nutrients and affordable - although we're sure that won't stop boujie restaurants from charging €15.90 for a tin of tuna if the demand is there.

Tamarind (in cocktails and food)

We're always on the hunt for a new superfood to cure literally all our problems - mental, physical, financial - heavy is the head that wears the crown. Blueberries and garlic have served their time, and it would appear tamarind may be the next to step up. Packed with calcium, potassium, magnesium and anti-oxidants, it's also sweet in taste so you can lash it into everything - specially crafted cocktails, curries, the works. Watch this space.

Pastel de Nata

Dublin has always been a city dictated by specific, timely food trends and towards the end of 2022, we were sensing a pattern. Not one, not two but three pastel de nata spots opened in quick succession, garnering a huge amount of interest. Maybe it's the rise in weekend trips to Lisbon or our unfaltering appetite for custard, but Dublin is welcoming the surge with gusto. We imagine we'll be seeing a lot more of these wee Portuguese tarts in 2023.

Pizza-by-the-slice

Advertisement

Dublin has upped its pizza game significantly in the last couple of years - you can't move in town without bumping into a hand-stretched, Neapolitan style base and that's just how we like it. But in terms of pizza by the slice, we have a long way to go - Di Fontaine's have flown the flag on Parliament Street for the last 20 years, there for us in our post-Workmans times of need, and this year Bambino opened on Stephen Street Lower with a huge buzz around it. The appeal of a slice-on-the-go speaks for itself as post-pandemic life is busier than ever, and we feel Bambino won't be the last opener of this style we see.

Raclette

Melted cheese of any variation is a trend we'll always get on board with, but we predict Raclette in particular will make a triumphant return to Dublin after the success of this fleeting pop-up outside Fallon & Byrne in November. The people want more.

The evenings may be darker, but that doesn't mean some molten hot cheese can't make things a little brighter.



Fallon & Byrne have just opened a raclette station at the front of their Exchequer st shop.



Form an orderly queue, as it's only open this week



📹 @FallonandByrne pic.twitter.com/UU7tI5j0ye — Lovin Dublin (@LovinDublin) November 2, 2022

Any predictions you can see coming a mile off? Let us know!

Header image via Shutterstock

READ NEXT: A new bar from the Big Romance and Whiplash teams has opened in D7