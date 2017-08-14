PICS: There's A Beautiful 'Wine And Book' Cafe On Dawson Street You've Probs Never Noticed

Lounge around for the afternoon...

Curling up with a glass of wine and a fantastic book is a real treat, but unfortunately one that can usually only be had from the comfort of your own sofa.

Dawson Street's cosiest eatery however, is changing this.

Bestseller Dublin is a cafe in The National Bible Society of Ireland at 41 Dawson Street, serving up freshly made sweet and savoury snacks, wine and coffee - surrounded by hundreds of books.

It reminds us of the library from Beauty and the Beast...

Bestseller has comfy little nooks to while away an afternoon watching the world go by...

Tasty sambos and indulgent treats - such as rocky road, homemade scones - and fab charcuterie boards

But the best part? Books, books, and even more books!

Bestseller Dublin is open 9.30am-6pm Monday-Wednesday, 9.30am-10pm Thurs-Sat and 11am-6pm on Sunday.

Now you've no excuse to tear through War and Peace...

