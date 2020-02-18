Places to eat on O'Connell Street - Nine spots to get a feed on Dublin's main thoroughfare

Places to eat on O'Connell Street can seem scarce but if you look between the tourist offices and high street stores, you'll find a great mix of places to grab a bite.

You know the drill. You find yourself smack bang in the middle of the vast thoroughfare that is O'Connell Street when hunger strikes. All you can see are the Spire and the GPO and, while culturally and historically significant, they're not going to get you out of this particular bind. However, one thing that will is our list of places to eat on O'Connell Street.

Aside from usual fast food outlets, O'Connell Street has a wide variety of restaurants and cafes where you can pop in for lunch or dinner or even a sweet treat and a cup of coffee. No more traipsing down side streets and alleyways looking to keep hunger at bay.

Here are some spots on O'Connell Street where you can fill up with a decent feed...

The Rolling Donut

If your sweet tooth starts acting up, The Rolling Donut kiosk will answer your every need. Dead handy for grabbing a snack on the go if you're in a hurry, the kiosk has been part of the furniture on O'Connell Street for generations.

Muse Cafe @ Eason

Located inside one of Dublin's most iconic bookshops, it's the ideal spot to grab a sambo and leaf through the latest addition to your bookshelf.

Soma at the Spire

As the name would suggest, Soma is located directly across from the spire on the Talbot Street side of O'Connell Street. If you've just met a friend at Dublin's shiniest landmark, you'll find everything from burgers to salads to noodle dishes and everything in between at Soma.

Beshoff Bros

Have you even been to Dublin if you've never had a Beshoff's? Here you'll find some of the best fish and chips in town in the authentic surroundings of an old-fashioned Dublin chipper.

Flanagans

Great food in a casual setting, Flanagans is a lovely spot to stop in and enjoy a bit of people-watching while you eat. You'll find plenty on the menu to suit your needs whether it's breakfast lunch or dinner and you can find out more here.

Fujiyama Sushi

If you fancy some Asian cuisine while you're on O'Connell Street, Fujiyama has plenty to satisfy your needs.

Fortune Terrace Buffet

On the subject of Asian cuisine, you can't go wrong with an all you can eat buffet. Enjoy all your favourite bits for less than the price of a couple of pints.

Wing's Gourmet Burger

If your belly starts rumbling on the north end of O'Connell Street, Wing's will have whatever you need to silence it. Unsurprisingly, it specialises in delicious buffalo wings as well as a range of tasty 7 oz burgers.

Murrays Pub

One for the sports fans. Enjoy some fine pub grub and live music without missing a minute of whatever big match tickles your fancy. Murrays shares a beer garden with The Living Room and there's plenty of space outside if you'd prefer some fresh air.

READ NEXT: Where to go on Capel Street - A guide to the capital's most underrated area