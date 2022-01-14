Platform 61 hosts a vegan tasting brunch for Veganuary next week

The perfect event in celebration of Veganuary - Platform 61 presents a Vegan Tasting Brunch complete with vegan cocktails.

This is right about the time that people who are doing Veganuary probably begin to slip. There's no shame in it, especially if you're totally unused to eating plant based. It can be difficult to remain inspired the whole way through the month, which is why this Platform 61 vegan tasting brunch is the perfect motivation to keep going.

The brunch consists of three courses. The starter is a vegan caesar salad with avocado and garlic bread (thank goodness garlic bread can come vegan) and is paired with a gin martini. The main is a creamy barley orsotto with wild mushrooms, thyme, and vegan foam, paired with a blueberry, tequila, and orange foam cocktail. Lastly, for dessert, there's a vegan apple strudel, that comes with a mint chocolate vodka martini.

So you can still eat fancy pants and stay on track for Veganuary. Platform 61 always has a vegan menu available outside of this event, so make sure to ask for it if you're visiting anytime soon.

Platform 61 are taking bookings for their brunch tasting over WhatsApp. The event takes place on January 20th and there are two time slots available; 4pm to 6pm or 6pm to 8pm. The menu costs €49 per person, which is very reasonable for all the food and drink you get.

Header image via Instagram/platform61

READ ON: 6 places you should *try* getting a booking for in 2022