Prayers Answered - All Your Favourite Eatyard Grub Is Now Available On Just Eat

Eatyard has been one of the best additions to the Dublin food scene in recent years and anyone who has been there will know why. The Richmond Street location offers people the opportunity to enjoy some of the city's most delicious food in the open air all while mingling with mates right on the edge of the city centre.

If you're ever not in the mood to stretch the legs but still want some delectable Eatyard treats, some great news was announced today. All the regular Eatyard stalls like Mr. Donut, Vish.Shop, Kale + Coco, Just Wing It, Box Burger and Blue Hare are all now available for collection or delivery on Just Eat. Unreal or wha'?

Box Burger are introducing 'The Pickleback' as one of their Jameson Caskmates inspired dish. Beef patty > smoked cheese > smoked bacon > tobacco pickles > lettuce > Caskmates Ipa Ketchup

Served with a pickleback slushie shot...



mmm sounds and looks soo good😍😍

With the weather not looking to great this weekend, you now have literally no reason to leave the house.

