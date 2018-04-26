Food and Drink

Prayers Answered - All Your Favourite Eatyard Grub Is Now Available On Just Eat

You'll never have to leave the house again...

Screen Shot 2018 04 26 At 16 09 48

Eatyard has been one of the best additions to the Dublin food scene in recent years and anyone who has been there will know why. The Richmond Street location offers people the opportunity to enjoy some of the city's most delicious food in the open air all while mingling with mates right on the edge of the city centre. 

Screen Shot 2018 04 26 At 16 10 54

If you're ever not in the mood to stretch the legs but still want some delectable Eatyard treats, some great news was announced today. All the regular Eatyard stalls like Mr. Donut, Vish.Shop, Kale + Coco, Just Wing It, Box Burger and Blue Hare are all now available for collection or delivery on Just Eat. Unreal or wha'?

With the weather not looking to great this weekend, you now have literally no reason to leave the house. 

