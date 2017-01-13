10 Cosy Pubs In Town For A Quiet Pint By The Fire This Afternoon

No better day for it

The weather's baltic out there and there's no place we'd rather be than snuggled safely away inside of a warm and cosy pub.

Get yo'self a hot whiskey, put your feet up and feel that warmth on your body.

Here's 10 mega cosy fireside pubs in town that are just perfect for a sneaky Sunday sup...

1. The Library Bar, Exchequer Street

Tucked away on the first floor of the Central Hotel on Exchequer Street you'll find a toasty drawing room with an open fire.

A post shared by @sandriluca on Feb 5, 2017 at 4:17am PST

2. Whelan's, Wexford Street

The Parlour, the private upstairs in Whelan's, is a laid back and comfortable room with an inviting fire.

It's the perfect spot for a few relaxing drinks but once it hits around 11pm it becomes pretty lively, so there's always the option to escalate it to a whopper night out. Only downside of the Parlour is you have to book in before you go. So no spontaneous trips there, I'm afraid.

3. Slattery's Bar, Capel Street

Slattery's Bar is always warm and verrrrrry cosy.

It can be found on Capel Street, just a a stone's throw away from the Jervis Shopping Centre.

4. The Harbour Bar, Bray

Creep upstairs to discover one of the cosiest converted attics around.

And one heck of a fire. Settle back into a comfy armchair and daydream your time away.

A post shared by ⚡️Denise Marie⚡️ (@frankendenise) on Jul 19, 2017 at 5:25am PDT

5. The Bloody Stream, Howth

If you happen to live in and around Howth, you're a very lucky human.

However, if not, it's a mere DART ride away with plenty of sea air, brilliant walks, fish and chips and creamy pints of the black stuff to keep you going all day long.

Plus, The Stream is conveniently located below the DART station, so you can stay 'til the very last minute.

6. O'Neill's Bar and Restaurant, Suffolk Street

O'Neill's Bar is just around the corner from Trinity College and is set in a very historical part of Dublin, where every night there's a buzzing atmosphere and it's great for a shneaky pint.

Their food is as Irish as it gets – spuds, meat and a pool of gravy.

They always make you feel welcome and if you're lucky you'll catch one of their traditional music sessions.

7. Toners Pub, Baggot Street

Toners on Baggot Street boasts a cosy heated smoking area which makes it perfect for a relaxed session, and of course a wonderful fireplace.

Monday through to Sunday, it's jam-packed with punters.

8. O'Donoghues, Baggot Street

Has been around for decades and we are talking about the original small bar at the front. The Dubliners started off here and the place is made for live music and craic.

9. The Brazen Head, Merchant's Quay

It doesn't attract one billion* tourists a year for no reason...

*figures may not be entirely accurate. Best bit? There's not one, not two, feck not even three but FIVE fireplaces.

A post shared by Ornella Martino🇮🇹 (@ballardian_elisabeth) on Nov 19, 2017 at 11:06am PST

10. The Bath Pub, Sandymount

A gorgeous gastropub that does everything from brunch right on to dinner, curl up on a sofa and warm your little piggies by the fire with a pint in hand.

A post shared by The Bath Pub (@bathpubdub) on Jan 13, 2017 at 7:33am PST

G'wan... Get toasty.

