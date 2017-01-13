Feature Food and Drink Pubs

10 Cosy Pubs In Town For A Quiet Pint By The Fire This Afternoon

No better day for it

12193883 10153743047769650 6782056499658974072 N

The weather's baltic out there and there's no place we'd rather be than snuggled safely away inside of a warm and cosy pub. 

Get yo'self a hot whiskey, put your feet up and feel that warmth on your body. 

Here's 10 mega cosy fireside pubs in town that are just perfect for a sneaky Sunday sup...

1. The Library Bar, Exchequer Street

Tucked away on the first floor of the Central Hotel on Exchequer Street you'll find a toasty drawing room with an open fire. 

A post shared by @sandriluca on

2. Whelan's, Wexford Street 

The Parlour, the private upstairs in Whelan's, is a laid back and comfortable room with an inviting fire. 

It's the perfect spot for a few relaxing drinks but once it hits around 11pm it becomes pretty lively, so there's always the option to escalate it to a whopper night out. Only downside of the Parlour is you have to book in before you go. So no spontaneous trips there, I'm afraid.

The Parlour

3. Slattery's Bar, Capel Street

Slattery's Bar is always warm and verrrrrry cosy. 

It can be found on Capel Street, just a a stone's throw away from the Jervis Shopping Centre. 

Slatterys

4. The Harbour Bar, Bray

Creep upstairs to discover one of the cosiest converted attics around. 

And one heck of a fire. Settle back into a comfy armchair and daydream your time away. 

5. The Bloody Stream, Howth

If you happen to live in and around Howth, you're a very lucky human. 

However, if not, it's a mere DART ride away with plenty of sea air, brilliant walks, fish and chips and creamy pints of the black stuff to keep you going all day long.  

Plus, The Stream is conveniently located below the DART station, so you can stay 'til the very last minute.

12193883 10153743047769650 6782056499658974072 N

6. O'Neill's Bar and Restaurant, Suffolk Street

O'Neill's Bar is just around the corner from Trinity College and is set in a very historical part of Dublin, where every night there's a buzzing atmosphere and it's great for a shneaky pint. 

Their food is as Irish as it gets – spuds, meat and a pool of gravy. 

They always make you feel welcome and if you're lucky you'll catch one of their traditional music sessions. 

Beer 1 1

7. Toners Pub, Baggot Street 

Toners on Baggot Street boasts a cosy heated smoking area which makes it perfect for a relaxed session, and of course a wonderful fireplace. 

Monday through to Sunday, it's jam-packed with punters. 

Toners Pics 013

8. O'Donoghues, Baggot Street

Has been around for decades and we are talking about the original small bar at the front. The Dubliners started off here and the place is made for live music and craic.

Screen Shot 2017 01 21 At 13 23 12

9. The Brazen Head, Merchant's Quay 

It doesn't attract one billion* tourists a year for no reason...

*figures may not be entirely accurate. Best bit? There's not one, not two, feck not even three but FIVE fireplaces. 

10. The Bath Pub, Sandymount

A gorgeous gastropub that does everything from brunch right on to dinner, curl up on a sofa and warm your little piggies by the fire with a pint in hand.

A post shared by The Bath Pub (@bathpubdub) on

G'wan... Get toasty.

READ NEXT: Five Unique Dublin Characters Who Made The City So Much More Interesting

Sarah Clayton-Lea

Written By

Sarah Clayton-Lea

Deputy Editor at Lovin Media Group, Sarah is obsessed with food and travel.She's also never come into the office without winged eyeliner. Seriously, not even once.Email: sarahc@lovin.com. Social: @sazzyclay

Comments

Feature

Read More in Feature
10 Cosy Pubs In Town For A Quiet Pint By The Fire This Afternoon
10 Cosy Pubs In Town For A Quiet Pint By The Fire This Afternoon
Seven Beloved Dublin Restaurants That Are Now Sadly Closed Down
Seven Beloved Dublin Restaurants That Are Now Sadly Closed Down
13 Places For A Great Date In Dublin That Don't Involve Alcohol
13 Places For A Great Date In Dublin That Don't Involve Alcohol
“This Is The One Place That Never Lets Me Down For Drinks In Dublin”
“This Is The One Place That Never Lets Me Down For Drinks In Dublin”
11 Of Dublin's Most Charming Wine Bars That Are Ideal For A Cosy Saturday Night
11 Of Dublin's Most Charming Wine Bars That Are Ideal For A Cosy Saturday Night
5 Great Outdoor Workouts To Give A Try This Weekend
5 Great Outdoor Workouts To Give A Try This Weekend
10 Incredible Venues For An Intimate And Unique Dublin Wedding
10 Incredible Venues For An Intimate And Unique Dublin Wedding
10 Great Places To Spend The Day In Dublin That Won't Cost You A Penny
10 Great Places To Spend The Day In Dublin That Won't Cost You A Penny
The 16 Stages Of A Night Out In Dublin Anyone In Their 20s Knows All Too Well
The 16 Stages Of A Night Out In Dublin Anyone In Their 20s Knows All Too Well
10 Exciting And Energetic Date Ideas For Gym Bunnies In Dublin
10 Exciting And Energetic Date Ideas For Gym Bunnies In Dublin
This Is Still The Best Sunday Brunch In The Whole Of Dublin
This Is Still The Best Sunday Brunch In The Whole Of Dublin
10 Signs You MIGHT Be Ready To Move Out Of Dublin City
10 Signs You MIGHT Be Ready To Move Out Of Dublin City
Two Cinema Screens Will Be Completely Refurbished At The IFI
News

Two Cinema Screens Will Be Completely Refurbished At The IFI
A Dubliner Won €250,000 In A Lotto Draw Last Night
Sponsored

A Dubliner Won €250,000 In A Lotto Draw Last Night
10 Cosy Pubs In Town For A Quiet Pint By The Fire This Afternoon
Feature

10 Cosy Pubs In Town For A Quiet Pint By The Fire This Afternoon
Before Brunch - The Secret Lives Of Irish Influencers
Lifestyle

Before Brunch - The Secret Lives Of Irish Influencers

A Crisp Festival Is Coming To Dublin & It Includes A Bottomless Crisp Brunch
Food and Drink

A Crisp Festival Is Coming To Dublin & It Includes A Bottomless Crisp Brunch
A Dublin Man's Heartbreaking Search For His Lost Dog Has Gone Viral
News

A Dublin Man's Heartbreaking Search For His Lost Dog Has Gone Viral
Ryanair Is Set To Launch Its Very First Dublin-Luxembourg Route This Year
News

Ryanair Is Set To Launch Its Very First Dublin-Luxembourg Route This Year
This Garden Kitchen In South Dublin Serves Up Tasty Brunch And A Day Full Of Adventure
Reviews

This Garden Kitchen In South Dublin Serves Up Tasty Brunch And A Day Full Of Adventure

Sections

Lovin Dublin

Work With Us

Other Sites

lovinmalta-black Created with Sketch.
Copyright © 2018 Lovin Dublin