11 Of The Funniest Things Ever Written On The Walls Of Dublin Pub Toilets

Dubliners are a creative bunch as we all know, and it seems that we get more and more creative when there's a few drops of the brew around.

You can't go to the toilet in a pub in peace in town without reading entire essays scribbled on the walls by 'Nicky and Emz 2k9 BFF's foreva luv you so sooooooo much xoxoxoxx'.

Christ people, write something worthwhile.

Luckily there's a few gems you'll spot out and about that will make your endless trips to the jacks (why do we always break the seal??) a bitta craic.

Here's 11 of the best graffiti you'll spot in a Dublin pub toilet...

"In the name of God"

Best toilet musing I've come across in a long time, in Dublin! 😄#VótáilSinnFéin #GE17 pic.twitter.com/ISZJNTMJwK — Mark McLoughlin (@MarkMcL94) May 7, 2017

Preach

Rock on Granny!

Social media's not the same. I miss toilet door graffiti. From the Dice Bar, Dublin of course: pic.twitter.com/7M5mxj91sn — Tweetsbysimone (@TweetsbySimone) October 27, 2015

Brexit inspo xox

Cannot be unseen

My favorite genre. Toilet door art in the Stag's Head pub Dublin. pic.twitter.com/psIaw3J8DJ — emer martin (@emermartin) June 12, 2014

We've ALL rocked this look

How to make a panda on a toilet at an irish pub. pic.twitter.com/1LvzoiYH0M — Kolombiken (@kolombiken) August 17, 2014

Grand so

Spotted in a pub toilet in Dublin 😂😂. Irish humour is brilliant !💜 pic.twitter.com/O1ozMRmPhx — Andreya Bonny (@AndreyaBonny) June 2, 2015

"Beware of the limbo dancer"

Pub toilet doors in Cork are much wittier than the ones in Dublin... pic.twitter.com/fgC21TnlCU — Colette Browne (@colettebrowne) December 28, 2016

*Side eye*

Witty pub toilet graffiti (or is this a graffito?) last night in Dublin. pic.twitter.com/DaDkxBGX0O — Philly Byrne (@PhilipNByrne) June 15, 2013

Awkward for Philip

A Dublin pub has perfectly taken down someone who graffitied their toilet! http://t.co/8Mcu5gkeCH pic.twitter.com/2iphqa53xo — 98FM (@98FM) July 20, 2015

Have you any pics of absolutely gas ones? Pop them in the comments below!