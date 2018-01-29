Best News Ever: A Hip-Hop Brunch Is Happening In Town For St.Paddy's Day
Bottomless Mimosas you say?
Think Paddy's Day is a load of shite? Rather then spending the day drinking warm cans in your mates gaff like ye old teenager times, brave the crowds in town for what's sure to be a class hip-hop brunch.
Taking place in the Odeon on Harcourt Street, the St. Patrick's Day Hip-Hop Brunch will have deadly tunes, tasty grub and bottomless mimosas - all for just €27.
It's organised by Chicken 'N Waffles, a collective of young working professionals who grew sick of Dublin's music and events scene. Taking their DJs from spot to spot around town, they host hip-hop nights and parties on the reg.
Music : Expect tracks from the likes of
Drake
Kanye
Kendrick
J Cole
Notorious B.I.G
Skepta
Wiley
Kano
Stormzy
See you there?
