News Lifestyle Food and Drink Pubs

Best News Ever: A Hip-Hop Brunch Is Happening In Town For St.Paddy's Day

Bottomless Mimosas you say?

Pjimage 35

Think Paddy's Day is a load of shite? Rather then spending the day drinking warm cans in your mates gaff like ye old teenager times, brave the crowds in town for what's sure to be a class hip-hop brunch. 

Taking place in the Odeon on Harcourt Street, the St. Patrick's Day Hip-Hop Brunch will have deadly tunes, tasty grub and bottomless mimosas - all for just €27. 

It's organised by Chicken 'N Waffles, a collective of young working professionals who grew sick of Dublin's music and events scene. Taking their DJs from spot to spot around town, they host hip-hop nights and parties on the reg. 

Music : Expect tracks from the likes of 

Have you listened to the latest episode of Before Brunch yet? Subscribe here

Sarah Clayton-Lea

Written By

Sarah Clayton-Lea

Deputy Editor at Lovin Media Group, Sarah is obsessed with food and travel.She's also never come into the office without winged eyeliner. Seriously, not even once.Email: sarahc@lovin.com. Social: @sazzyclay

Comments

News

Read More in News
Best News Ever: A Hip-Hop Brunch Is Happening In Town For St.Paddy's Day
Best News Ever: A Hip-Hop Brunch Is Happening In Town For St.Paddy's Day
Dublin Fire Brigade Rush To Rescue Man From River Liffey
Dublin Fire Brigade Rush To Rescue Man From River Liffey
The Aviary At Marlay Park Has Collapsed - And Dublin Is Now Full Of Tropical Birds
The Aviary At Marlay Park Has Collapsed - And Dublin Is Now Full Of Tropical Birds
Here's What's Happening With Public Transport In Dublin Today
Here's What's Happening With Public Transport In Dublin Today
This Dublin Restaurant Opened Against All Odds Last Night And It's Given Us So Many Feelings
This Dublin Restaurant Opened Against All Odds Last Night And It's Given Us So Many Feelings
The Queue To Get Into Dunnes At CityWest Is Like Nothing We've Ever Seen Before
The Queue To Get Into Dunnes At CityWest Is Like Nothing We've Ever Seen Before
'Up to 25' Cars Burnt Out In Night Of Chaos In Tallaght
'Up to 25' Cars Burnt Out In Night Of Chaos In Tallaght
Eight Men Are Set To Appear In Court Today Following Last Night's Lootings
Eight Men Are Set To Appear In Court Today Following Last Night's Lootings
People Are Loving Lidl's Response To Last Night's Incident In Tallaght
People Are Loving Lidl's Response To Last Night's Incident In Tallaght
UPDATE: Tallaght Lidl Incident Makes Headlines Worldwide As Nine People Arrested
UPDATE: Tallaght Lidl Incident Makes Headlines Worldwide As Nine People Arrested
Dublin Looting, The Army, Demolished Lidl And A Stolen Safe: Storm Emma Havoc
Dublin Looting, The Army, Demolished Lidl And A Stolen Safe: Storm Emma Havoc
WATCH: Looters At Tallaght Lidl Try To Open Safe With JCB
WATCH: Looters At Tallaght Lidl Try To Open Safe With JCB
PIC: You Wouldn't Want To Be Shy Living In This Grim Dublin Flat Share
Lifestyle

PIC: You Wouldn't Want To Be Shy Living In This Grim Dublin Flat Share
10 Outrageously Notions Things Every Dubliner Secretly Dreams Of Doing
Feature

10 Outrageously Notions Things Every Dubliner Secretly Dreams Of Doing
Eight Arguments That EVERY Couple Has In Dublin At Some Point
Feature

Eight Arguments That EVERY Couple Has In Dublin At Some Point
Dublin Fire Brigade Rush To Rescue Man From River Liffey
News

Dublin Fire Brigade Rush To Rescue Man From River Liffey

BREAKING: Looting Has Broken Out In Dublin As Army Called In
News

BREAKING: Looting Has Broken Out In Dublin As Army Called In
Dublin Building Opening Its Doors To Get Homeless Off Streets Ahead Of Storm Emma
News

Dublin Building Opening Its Doors To Get Homeless Off Streets Ahead Of Storm Emma
The Aviary At Marlay Park Has Collapsed - And Dublin Is Now Full Of Tropical Birds
News

The Aviary At Marlay Park Has Collapsed - And Dublin Is Now Full Of Tropical Birds
Motorists Urged To Keep Sleeping Bags And Food In Cars As Ireland Braces For Onslaught Of Snow
News

Motorists Urged To Keep Sleeping Bags And Food In Cars As Ireland Braces For Onslaught Of Snow

Sections

Lovin Dublin

Work With Us

Other Sites

lovinmalta-black Created with Sketch.
Copyright © 2018 Lovin Dublin