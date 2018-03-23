Eatyard Will Transform Into A Gin Festival This June Bank Holiday Weekend

What a way to kickstart summer

Deep breaths, fellow gin lovers. The only thing better than the first Bank Holiday weekend of the summer? A Bank Holiday Gin Festival.

Daydreaming about sippin' on summer cocktails outdoors in Dublin is giving us liiiiife right now – so the news that Eatyard is hosting a Gin Fusion festival on the June Bank Hol weekend is happy news indeed.

What? An entire weekend festival of GIN?! Yep. 100%.

The festival will span four days and four nights across the weekend with special gin events, tastings, workshops, pop up markets, classes, cocktail bars, pairings, food, DJs, live music, CRAIC (obvs!) and lots more.

Clear your diaries from May 31st – June 3rd for a summer-y weekend of Irish and international gins, with vendors including:

Dublin City Gin

Dingle Gin

Pinkster

Whitley Neill Gin (Marlyelbone Gin / JJ Whitley Elderflower Gin)

Beefeater 24

Bonac 24 Gin

Oh, and entry is FREE all weekend.

You can get special tickets here for €10 which gives you quick entry into the festival, a tenner's worth of vouchers and a free G&T, so we'd highly recommend you book in advance.

Check out all the gin-fusion fun fun fun from last year's event...

Cannot. Feckin'. Wait.

