Gywneth Paltrow's Website Now Has A 'Guide To Dublin' – And It's Spot On

Where to eat and drink in the city according to Goop

We're a picky bunch when it comes to recommending where visitors to the country should go when they're in Dublin.

So seeing that a guide to Dublin was published on Gwyneth Paltrow's famed lifestyle website, Goop, which is known for offering strange advice such as vaginal steaming and bee-sting treatments, we were pretty nosy as to what it says.

While Gwyneth stepped away from the site last year, Goop continues to dish out sage new-age lines, usually involving the word 'detox'.

Their Dublin travel guide is pretty solid though...

Goop says that: "despite the city’s surge into the future, this is still Ireland. The after-work pint will always be deified, the local pub will always be as much about lifestyle as location, pride in cultural institutions will always be genetic, and a reverence for the literary will always prevail."

Places to go and explore include Chester Beatty Library, The Little Museum of Dublin and Hugh Lane.

A post shared by TheLittleMuseumOfDublin (@littlemuseumofdublin) on Dec 1, 2017 at 2:50am PST

Where to eat? Bastible, One Pico, Two Boys Brew and Bibi's all made the cut.

A post shared by TWO BOYS BREW (@twoboysbrew) on Mar 21, 2018 at 1:43am PDT

While top boozing spots such as Hacienda, No Name Bar and Whelan's are listed as go-to watering holes.

A post shared by Whelan's Bar (@whelanslive) on Oct 25, 2016 at 12:34pm PDT

Header image: Photo by Ellen Auer on Unsplash

The nature of Irish 'Lickarsery' and Harry Styles' sexuality... listen to the latest episode of Before Brunch. Subscribe here