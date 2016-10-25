Gywneth Paltrow's Website Now Has A 'Guide To Dublin' – And It's Spot On
Where to eat and drink in the city according to Goop
We're a picky bunch when it comes to recommending where visitors to the country should go when they're in Dublin.
So seeing that a guide to Dublin was published on Gwyneth Paltrow's famed lifestyle website, Goop, which is known for offering strange advice such as vaginal steaming and bee-sting treatments, we were pretty nosy as to what it says.
While Gwyneth stepped away from the site last year, Goop continues to dish out sage new-age lines, usually involving the word 'detox'.
Their Dublin travel guide is pretty solid though...
Goop says that: "despite the city’s surge into the future, this is still Ireland. The after-work pint will always be deified, the local pub will always be as much about lifestyle as location, pride in cultural institutions will always be genetic, and a reverence for the literary will always prevail."
Places to go and explore include Chester Beatty Library, The Little Museum of Dublin and Hugh Lane.
Where to eat? Bastible, One Pico, Two Boys Brew and Bibi's all made the cut.
While top boozing spots such as Hacienda, No Name Bar and Whelan's are listed as go-to watering holes.
