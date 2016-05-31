Sip Ice-Cold Drinks And Munch Pizza In This Seaside Beer Garden Before The Summer Ends
Have you tried it yet?
When the sun starts to split the rocks on our little island, beer gardens start to beckon us like a siren call.
It just feels like pure decadence to be able to enjoy a refreshing drink outdoors, with the sunshine overhead and a cool breeze blowing. That feeling is exactly what you want after a long week of work — a little taste of being on holiday.
But we want you to have more than a taste, we want you to feel as if you've been transported to the south of France... which is precisely what it feels like right now at Haddington House in Dun Laoghaire.
A short bus or DART journey from Dublin's centre will bring you to this charming spot, which is an 1800's townhouse that's been converted to host 59 rooms, an Italian restaurant and a garden bar that serves wood-fired pizzas.
While the interior of the building is lovely for a meal and a few drinks, the beer garden out front is prime real estate on a sunny day, where you can grab yourself a pitcher of beer or a cocktail from the Hut Bar and soak up those rays.
And the cherry on top? This place is God's gift to Instagram...
Check out the Hut Bar...
Order a pizza straight to your table...
And just check out those views
So who's up for a cheeky ones this weekend, eh?
Header image: haddingtonhouse/Instagram
