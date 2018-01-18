The 'Best Bar In The World' Could Be Opening Up In The Iconic Clery's Building

This would blow every other bar in town outta the water

Okay, excuse us while we scream with excitement: the best bar in the ENTIRE WORLD is reportedly looking at bringing its genius cocktails to the redeveloped Clery's.

The Irish Independent is reporting that the Dead Rabbit Bar from New York, winner of many a 'Best Bar In The World' award, is eyeing up the idea of opening a location in the iconic Clery's department store on O'Connell Street.

The Dead Rabbit bar is owned by two Belfast-born lads who merged a traditional Irish pub with a creative and kooky cocktail bar that fast became one of the hottest spots in NYC.

Apparently Paddy McKillen Jr (of the leading Press Up group behind Sophie's, Roberta's and Workman's Club) is also interested in the opportunity to open up a space in the building, as well as US Italian chain Eataly and a London restaurant operator, Rhubarb, who are in talks with Clery's representatives in regards to the proposed rooftop dining area.

Some of the hottest bars fighting it out to be part of the reopening of one of the most-loved buildings in the city? Amazing.

