The 25 Best Dublin Pubs For Going On The Saturday Afternoon Sesh

After a week spent working hard (or at least pretending to) there's nothing better than letting your hair down over a few drinks with mates at the weekend.

You don't need to wait until the sun goes down though as some of the best craic in a pub can be had during the day. Whether you fancy soaking up the sun in a beer garden or watching a bit of sport, a Saturday on the pints is a Saturday well spent. 

Here our some of our favourite spots around town for those daytime sessions.

1. Mulligan's

Tucked away from the hustle and bustle on Poolbeg Street, this place has seen many a famous face pass through its doors.

A post shared by amy chinn (@ey_mee) on

2. The Long Hall

Moving over to George's Street and one of the city's most famous spots. The Guinness goes down well and the atmosphere is always great. 

A post shared by Irina (@irakeogh) on

3. The Long Stone

Sticking with the 'long' theme, come to this Townsend Street spot for the pints and stay for the pool tables. 

A post shared by Liane (@lirtay) on

4. Toners

Bask in the famous beer garden on a sunny day.

A post shared by Gary Byrne (@garybyrne) on

5. Grogans

Hugely popular with the afternoon crowd. Don't leave without asking for a toasty. 

6. The Cobblestone

With regular trad sessions, the craic is always mighty in this Smithfield spot. 

A post shared by amduffin (@amduffin) on

7. The Bankers

A tiny little pub right in the heart of the city on Trinity Street. 

A post shared by Pichet (@pichetdublin) on

8. Kehoe's

One of Dublin's truly iconic pubs. You won't feel the time going by sitting in any of the numerous nooks and crannies. 

A post shared by Alexandra (@candidalexandra) on

9. Jack Nealons

Show Capel Street some love with this gem of a place north of the Liffey. 

10. No Name

Perfectly located on Fade Street for a day on the scoops in town. 

A post shared by @dublinbars on

11. Brogans

Right next to The Olympia, you'll be hard pressed to find a bus that doesn't leave you near here. 

12. Devitts

Another spot famous for its Guinness, located on Camden Street.

A post shared by Devitts Pub (@devittspub) on

13. The Ginger Man

A grand spot to get lost in with a great beer garden upstairs.

A post shared by Jen (@princezzjen) on

14. Cassidy's

Back to Camden Street. A great spot to catch up with mates over some lovely pints.

15. Mother Reilly's

A bit of a stretch from town to get to this Rathmines spot but well worth the stroll.

A post shared by Cascabel (@cascabelfolkpunk) on

16. The Barge

This spot by the Grand Canal has achieved legendary status for the craic outside whenever the sun comes out. 

17. Walsh's

A lovely little Stoneybatter spot.

A post shared by roballanson (@roballanson) on

18. The Gravediggers

Well worth the trek to Glasnevin for some of the finest Guinness in the city. 

19. The Palace Bar

Just on the outskirts of Temple Bar, this place just draws you in as you pass by.

20. McGrattans

Found in Fitzwilliam Lane just off the so-called 'Baggot Mile', McGrattans can slip under the radar but once you go you'll want to come back. 

21. O'Donoghue's

Great Guinness, live trad and always a bouncing beer garden. One of Dublin's finest pubs. 

22. Hogans

Another great George's Street spot where throngs of people gather outside on sunny days. 

A post shared by Tiago Leonel (@tleonel) on

23. McDaids

Notable for its high ceiling and a favourite of Brendan Behan. Found on Harry Street near St. Stephen's Green. 

24. Doheny & Nesbitt

Baggot Street is one of the best drinking routes in the city, in no small part down to this gem. Great spot for watching matches. 

25. The Oak

Located on Parliament Steet and a fine spot to spend the day. 

A post shared by Ophé (@tyfferla) on

