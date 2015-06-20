The 25 Best Dublin Pubs For Going On The Saturday Afternoon Sesh
Scoops?
After a week spent working hard (or at least pretending to) there's nothing better than letting your hair down over a few drinks with mates at the weekend.
You don't need to wait until the sun goes down though as some of the best craic in a pub can be had during the day. Whether you fancy soaking up the sun in a beer garden or watching a bit of sport, a Saturday on the pints is a Saturday well spent.
Here our some of our favourite spots around town for those daytime sessions.
1. Mulligan's
Tucked away from the hustle and bustle on Poolbeg Street, this place has seen many a famous face pass through its doors.
2. The Long Hall
Moving over to George's Street and one of the city's most famous spots. The Guinness goes down well and the atmosphere is always great.
3. The Long Stone
Sticking with the 'long' theme, come to this Townsend Street spot for the pints and stay for the pool tables.
4. Toners
Bask in the famous beer garden on a sunny day.
5. Grogans
Hugely popular with the afternoon crowd. Don't leave without asking for a toasty.
6. The Cobblestone
With regular trad sessions, the craic is always mighty in this Smithfield spot.
7. The Bankers
A tiny little pub right in the heart of the city on Trinity Street.
8. Kehoe's
One of Dublin's truly iconic pubs. You won't feel the time going by sitting in any of the numerous nooks and crannies.
9. Jack Nealons
Show Capel Street some love with this gem of a place north of the Liffey.
10. No Name
Perfectly located on Fade Street for a day on the scoops in town.
11. Brogans
Right next to The Olympia, you'll be hard pressed to find a bus that doesn't leave you near here.
12. Devitts
Another spot famous for its Guinness, located on Camden Street.
13. The Ginger Man
A grand spot to get lost in with a great beer garden upstairs.
14. Cassidy's
Back to Camden Street. A great spot to catch up with mates over some lovely pints.
15. Mother Reilly's
A bit of a stretch from town to get to this Rathmines spot but well worth the stroll.
16. The Barge
This spot by the Grand Canal has achieved legendary status for the craic outside whenever the sun comes out.
17. Walsh's
A lovely little Stoneybatter spot.
18. The Gravediggers
Well worth the trek to Glasnevin for some of the finest Guinness in the city.
19. The Palace Bar
Just on the outskirts of Temple Bar, this place just draws you in as you pass by.
20. McGrattans
Found in Fitzwilliam Lane just off the so-called 'Baggot Mile', McGrattans can slip under the radar but once you go you'll want to come back.
21. O'Donoghue's
Great Guinness, live trad and always a bouncing beer garden. One of Dublin's finest pubs.
22. Hogans
Another great George's Street spot where throngs of people gather outside on sunny days.
23. McDaids
Notable for its high ceiling and a favourite of Brendan Behan. Found on Harry Street near St. Stephen's Green.
24. Doheny & Nesbitt
Baggot Street is one of the best drinking routes in the city, in no small part down to this gem. Great spot for watching matches.
25. The Oak
Located on Parliament Steet and a fine spot to spend the day.
