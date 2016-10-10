This Is The Tiniest Pub In Dublin — And You've Probably Passed It Hundreds Of Times

The next time you're walking up Dawson Street towards Stephen's Green, take a moment to stop just after Beanhive but right before Sun Bear Gelato and you'll see an unassuming red door.

Now we're certain that many of you have trodden this path before and have been totally oblivious to this door — it's a blink-and-you-miss-it kinda place.

But if you do stop and you do register this door, then you'll have just found Dublin's tiniest pub. The tagline above the entrance says "probably the smallest pub in the world", but we're calling bullshit on that one. Nevertheless, it remains the littlest watering hole you'll find in our capital.

I first stepped through the red door with my girlfriend on a rainy midweek evening, when we had serious couple-y things to discuss, preferably over alcohol, and so we descended its winding stairs down into the underground bar that is The Dawson Lounge.

I'd been drawn here by tales of the spot's diminutiveness and I'm here to tell ya: the rumours are pretty much spot on.

If I were in real estate — and some might suspect I am — I'd describe The Dawson Lounge as cosy. It's so cosy in fact, that the entire public house feels more like an oversized snug, rather than an undersized pub.

At the moment of our arrival the sense of cosiness is reinforced by the pitter-patter of rain heard from outside, the dim lighting of the space and the scattering of candles upon wooden surfaces around the lounge. The whole place is panelled in wood, by the way, with pictures of Dublin adorning the walls and red, cinema-esque carpet lining the floor.

As you might have guessed, this is not a fancy establishment. Foreign currency has been stuck over the bar counter, the ceilings are low (the tall will be ducking) and mirrored too (probably to create the illusion of headroom). While we were there, the news was on a muted, fuzzy TV as '80s tunes like Mad World, Boys Don't Cry and Pet Shop Boys' Always On My Mind provided some much-needed background noise.

The reason the noise is much-needed is because things can get a little... intimate in here. Let's be real, this is the smallest pub in Dublin — we're you're caught gossiping, you're sharing with the class. It was quiet when we arrived, with only about six other customers inside, some of whom seemed as though they'd only ducked in out of the rain. The place's capacity is 40 people, but I only spotted about 10 stools around the bar and along the walls, as well a few comfy booths with tables.

The lone bartender was of the sound variety, enjoying an animated chat with those sitting at the counter as we entered. We ordered a Guinness and a G&T and, after tottering on a couple of rickety stools for a while, made a beeline for the prime real estate of a booth as soon as space became available.

And as cosy and as novel as I found the place, we left after just one drink.

My main gripe with the place, the only gripe really as I'd forgive any other quibbles I may have had, is that it's no place for a serious discussion. And honestly, that's not even a gripe really, more of a simple observation: cramped spaces are not the best places to have private conversations. Who knew?! My only suggestion to the proprietors would be to change their tagline to "probably not the best pub for a DMC".



Undoubtedly tourists love this place but don't let that fool you into thinking that, as is so often the case, it's soulless. There's an undeniable charm to The Dawson Lounge, as its cosy, quiet and homey.

On the evening of my first visit, as one of our fellow loungers was working up the nerve to brave the lashing rain again, the bartender offered the customer a spare umbrella which he'd kept behind the counter in case of emergencies — that, to me, summed up the sheer loveliness of places like this.

With its whole "where everybody knows your name" vibe, The Dawson Lounge seems like it'd be an unreal spot to bring a (small) group of mates and just take over the gaff for an evening.

Now does anyone wanna put that theory to the test?

