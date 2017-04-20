Token In Smithfield Is Doing Something Seriously Sound For Dogs Tomorrow

And it's just the first in a new monthly series of similar events

Token is one of the most exciting spots in Dublin right now.

When it first opened, the Smithfield spot hooked us with its wide offering of retro arcade games like Street Fighter and Mario Kart, but then we looked at all the savage craft beers they had to offer, then their food menu even managed to bag an award. It seemed like they couldn't get any better.

But now they've only gone and upped their soundness levels to the nth degree by announcing that tomorrow they're planning to make a hefty donation to Dogs Trust.

From 4pm-11pm on Monday July 23, the price of every token purchased within the establishment will be donated to the charity which rescues, rehomes, neuters and microchips thousands of Irish dogs each year. You'll also be able to buy Dogs Trust merch throughout the day, if you'd like to give that bit more to this worthy cause.

While this offer is on, Token is also allowing customers to bring their four-legged friends into the premises too, though they do warn that they expect to be busy so dogs with high anxiety levels might be stressed out by the atmosphere.



And while you're there, you may as well enjoy the numerous classic arcade games on offer...

From now on Token will be holding similar events on a monthly basis with different causes in an effort to give back to the community.

Will you be showing your support for Dogs Trust at Token tomorrow? Let us know in the comments.

