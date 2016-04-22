Here's Where To Go For A Quiet Drink In Dublin This Weekend
Sometimes all you want is a few gentle pints
Sometimes all you want is to go for a few relaxing pints.
While it may be a bank holiday weekend, you don't have to go on a mad one. In fact, sometimes the quiet nights turn out to be the best.
Here are five places that are lovely for a few quiet ones.
Disclaimer; if you end up on a mad one because of these excellent suggestions, it is entirely your own fault.
1. The Library Bar, Exchequer Street
It has a fireplace, enough said.
2. Gaffneys, Fairview
Hands down one of the best pints of Guinness in Dublin.
3. Doheny & Nesbitts
Some of the best snugs in Dublin.
4. Upstairs in Peruke & Periwig
For a gentle day pint only - it turns into a restaurant in the evening and gets jammed.
5. Birchalls, Ranelagh
Definition of cosy.
Where do you go for a quiet drink?
