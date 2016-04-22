Food and Drink Pubs

Here's Where To Go For A Quiet Drink In Dublin This Weekend

Sometimes all you want is a few gentle pints

Library Bar Dublin

Sometimes all you want is to go for a few relaxing pints.

While it may be a bank holiday weekend, you don't have to go on a mad one. In fact, sometimes the quiet nights turn out to be the best.

Here are five places that are lovely for a few quiet ones.

Disclaimer; if you end up on a mad one because of these excellent suggestions, it is entirely your own fault.

1. The Library Bar, Exchequer Street

It has a fireplace, enough said.

Library Bar Dublin

2. Gaffneys, Fairview

Hands down one of the best pints of Guinness in Dublin.

3. Doheny & Nesbitts

Some of the best snugs in Dublin.

4. Upstairs in Peruke & Periwig

For a gentle day pint only - it turns into a restaurant in the evening and gets jammed.

5. Birchalls, Ranelagh

Definition of cosy.

Where do you go for a quiet drink?

READ NEXT: The Cosiest Northside Pubs To Escape From The Cold Weather This Weekend

Is it bad that we find it irritating that Meghan Markle baked banana bread on the second night of her Australian tour? Subscribe to Before Brunch podcast here

quiet pubs Pints pubs dublin quiet drink dublin
Jennifer Cosgrove

Written By

Jennifer Cosgrove

Comments

Food and Drink

Read More in Food and Drink
Here's Where To Go For A Quiet Drink In Dublin This Weekend
Here's Where To Go For A Quiet Drink In Dublin This Weekend
The Cosiest Northside Pubs To Escape From The Cold Weather This Weekend
The Cosiest Northside Pubs To Escape From The Cold Weather This Weekend
The Ultimate Cocktail Bucket List For The Halloween Break
The Ultimate Cocktail Bucket List For The Halloween Break
10 Fab Spots To Grab Lunch In Ranelagh
10 Fab Spots To Grab Lunch In Ranelagh
Munchin Dublin: King Sitric Serves Lobster Tasty Enough To Make You Cry
Munchin Dublin: King Sitric Serves Lobster Tasty Enough To Make You Cry
Review: This Dublin 2 Restaurant Is A Meat Lover's Dream
Review: This Dublin 2 Restaurant Is A Meat Lover's Dream
'Terra Madre Will Always Be My Favourite Restaurant In Dublin For Date Night'
'Terra Madre Will Always Be My Favourite Restaurant In Dublin For Date Night'
Seven Spooky Dishes To Treat Yourself To This Week
Seven Spooky Dishes To Treat Yourself To This Week
Fed Up Of Brunch? This Nostalgic Sunday Lunch Is Our New Autumn Fave
Fed Up Of Brunch? This Nostalgic Sunday Lunch Is Our New Autumn Fave
11 Of The Funniest Things Ever Written On The Walls Of Dublin Pub Toilets
11 Of The Funniest Things Ever Written On The Walls Of Dublin Pub Toilets
This Trendy Asian Eatery On The Northside Seriously Hits The Spot
This Trendy Asian Eatery On The Northside Seriously Hits The Spot
This Popular Neighbourhood Restaurant Has A Brand New City Centre Home And It's Better Than Ever
This Popular Neighbourhood Restaurant Has A Brand New City Centre Home And It's Better Than Ever
PIC: This 'Open-Legged' Barbie Is Exposing All In Peter Mark’s Window In Rathmines
Pics

PIC: This 'Open-Legged' Barbie Is Exposing All In Peter Mark’s Window In Rathmines
The Cosiest Northside Pubs To Escape From The Cold Weather This Weekend
Food and Drink

The Cosiest Northside Pubs To Escape From The Cold Weather This Weekend
PIC: This Is Not What You'd Expect To Pop Up When You Google 'Tesco Rathmines'
Lifestyle

PIC: This Is Not What You'd Expect To Pop Up When You Google 'Tesco Rathmines'
Nine Scary And Most Haunted Places In Dublin That You Won't Want To Visit This Halloween
Feature

Nine Scary And Most Haunted Places In Dublin That You Won't Want To Visit This Halloween

This Dublin Park Has Just Been Named One Of The Best In The World
Dublin

This Dublin Park Has Just Been Named One Of The Best In The World
Norwegian Announce Huge Sale With Flights To New York For Just €99
News

Norwegian Announce Huge Sale With Flights To New York For Just €99
Fleetwood Mac Have Announced A Dublin Gig In 2019
What's On

Fleetwood Mac Have Announced A Dublin Gig In 2019
PICS: The Christmas Lights Are Already Up On Grafton Street
Lifestyle

PICS: The Christmas Lights Are Already Up On Grafton Street

Sections

Lovin Dublin

Other Sites

lovinmalta-black Created with Sketch.
Cookie Policy| T&Cs| Acceptable Use Policy| Privacy Policy Copyright © 2018 Lovin Media Group