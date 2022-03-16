Puck Lane to celebrate first birthday with €1 coffees on Paddy's Day

Hip hip, hooray!

Happy Birthday Puck Lane! On Paddy's Day, 17th March, the Whitehall coffee spot officially turns one. By way of celebration, Puck Lane wants to give back to the customers that have made their first year so successful, with €1 coffees. That's right, all coffees will only be €1 at Puck Lane on the 17th, meaning you could potentially get three or four coffees for the price of one on a regular day, depending on your coffee order.

Puck Lane announced their €1 coffees in this sweet Instagram post, where they thanked their loyal customers.

"We want to extend our gratitude to all our customers over the last year. When we started Puck Lane, we didn’t dream of what we would become. We feel a real sense of belonging here in the community and for that we are grateful."

They have some exciting plans for the future, including "overhauling our menu and bringing lots of new items". We can't wait to see what they come up with.

As well as the discounted coffees, Puck Lane will have face painting, live music, a DJ, and balloons in honour of their first birthday. Perfect for the day that's in it. If you need some fuel for all the Paddy's Day celebrations, you know where to go.

Puck Lane opens from 8:30am to 4:30pm so there'll be plenty of time to stop in for some festivities.

Header image via Instagram/pucklane

