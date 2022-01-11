Rathfarnham welcomes a brand new hipster chipper to the Main Street

The menu is minimal, but meticulously chosen, and we personally cannot wait to get our hands on a pint of prawns.

There's always room for a new chipper on the block. This week Rathfarnham welcomes Salt & Vinegar, a hipster fish and chip shop that's just arrived on the Main Street. The menu isn't pages long like most chippers, but what they have available does look super good.

The mains include the classic fish and chips, fried chicken sandwich, as well as the elite chip butty. We have our eyes set on the pint of prawns with lemon mayo however, or the salt and pepper squid and chips. They do curry beans, crushed peas, and pickled onion rings for sides, as well as six different kinds of dip (we stan a chipper that gives us a lot of choice when it comes to dips).

Salt & Vinegar opens 5pm to 10pm for collection and delivery, Tuesday through to Saturday. So if you just don't fancy hitting up a restaurant at the moment, want to eat after 8pm, or just love yourself a chipper, make sure you check out Salt & Vinegar soon.

Header image via Instagram/saltandvinegardublin

