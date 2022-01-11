Rathfarnham welcomes a brand new hipster chipper to the Main Street

By Katy Thornton

January 11, 2022 at 9:11am

Share:

The menu is minimal, but meticulously chosen, and we personally cannot wait to get our hands on a pint of prawns.

There's always room for a new chipper on the block. This week Rathfarnham welcomes Salt & Vinegar, a hipster fish and chip shop that's just arrived on the Main Street. The menu isn't pages long like most chippers, but what they have available does look super good.

The mains include the classic fish and chips, fried chicken sandwich, as well as the elite chip butty. We have our eyes set on the pint of prawns with lemon mayo however, or the salt and pepper squid and chips. They do curry beans, crushed peas, and pickled onion rings for sides, as well as six different kinds of dip (we stan a chipper that gives us a lot of choice when it comes to dips).

Salt & Vinegar opens 5pm to 10pm for collection and delivery, Tuesday through to Saturday. So if you just don't fancy hitting up a restaurant at the moment, want to eat after 8pm, or just love yourself a chipper, make sure you check out Salt & Vinegar soon.

Header image via Instagram/saltandvinegardublin

READ ON: "Back in Ranelagh!" - Beloved cafe Nicks return to their old stomping ground

Share:

Latest articles

"Back in Ranelagh!" - Beloved cafe Nicks return to their old stomping ground

What I eat in a week in Dublin: Burnt boil in the bag rice and an attempt at vegetarianuary

"It's been a bit of a rough ride" Fave Parnell Street deli forced to raise sambo prices

Clondalkin gelato shop closed til further notice after a BMW drives through shop front

You may also love

"It's been a bit of a rough ride" Fave Parnell Street deli forced to raise sambo prices

Clondalkin gelato shop closed til further notice after a BMW drives through shop front

Chimac are serving frosé and fun at their Bottomless Brunch Sunday event

“This will be our last weekend” Beloved Churchtown burger spot to cease trading after two years

Latest podcast

Join the Lovin Dublin Newsletter

* indicates required

Interests

Marketing Permissions

Please select all the ways you would like to hear from Lovin Media Group:

You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the link in the footer of our emails. For information about our privacy practices, please visit our website.

We use Mailchimp as our marketing platform. By clicking below to subscribe, you acknowledge that your information will be transferred to Mailchimp for processing. Learn more about Mailchimp's privacy practices here.