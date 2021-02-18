Sandyford café delivering free scones to the elderly as a Friday pick-me-up

Putting the world to rights over a cuppa and a free scone.

Knowing that lockdown life has been particularly tough for older people and those who have been cocooning, one Dublin spot is hoping to spread a little joy with their latest gesture of goodwill.

Taking to social media to explain a bit behind their Friday treat idea, the team at Ground Café shared a photo of their freshly-baked scones, writing:

"Lockdowns have been so difficult for everyone but especially for our older customers who are cocooning.

"With that in mind, we would love to offer up a little Friday treat over the next couple of weeks. If you know anyone who is missing their visits here to Ground, please swing by and pick up a free scone with butter and our homemade jam for them or let us know who/where they are and we can drop it to them."

Counting down the days until they can welcome customers back inside as before, they're still open for takeout and you can view their menu here.

Header image via Instagram/Ground Café

