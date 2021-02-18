Close

Follow Lovin Dublin

Sandyford café delivering free scones to the elderly as a Friday pick-me-up

By Sarah Finnan

February 18, 2021 at 12:26pm

Share:

Putting the world to rights over a cuppa and a free scone. 

Knowing that lockdown life has been particularly tough for older people and those who have been cocooning, one Dublin spot is hoping to spread a little joy with their latest gesture of goodwill.

Taking to social media to explain a bit behind their Friday treat idea, the team at Ground Café shared a photo of their freshly-baked scones, writing:

"Lockdowns have been so difficult for everyone but especially for our older customers who are cocooning.

"With that in mind, we would love to offer up a little Friday treat over the next couple of weeks. If you know anyone who is missing their visits here to Ground, please swing by and pick up a free scone with butter and our homemade jam for them or let us know who/where they are and we can drop it to them."

Counting down the days until they can welcome customers back inside as before, they're still open for takeout and you can view their menu here.

Header image via Instagram/Ground Café

READ NEXT: This Leeson Street spot has just added puppuccinos to their menu 

Share:

Latest articles

Taoiseach gives update on the possibility of summer staycations this year

Lovin Games Weekly - Nintendo announce some big new releases for Switch

The famous Quinn's pub in Drumcondra is set to be demolished and replaced with apartments

New 'Vision for Moore Street' plan submitted to revitalise the area

You may also love

Owner of Michael's Restaurant teases new southside location

Brother Hubbard North is back open for takeaway from today

Local dumpling restaurant creates tasty recipe book to fundraise for frontline staff

There's free pizza in Dublin for anyone called Jessica or Jasper this week

Latest podcast

Join the Lovin Dublin Newsletter

* indicates required

Interests

Marketing Permissions

Please select all the ways you would like to hear from Lovin Media Group:

You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the link in the footer of our emails. For information about our privacy practices, please visit our website.

We use Mailchimp as our marketing platform. By clicking below to subscribe, you acknowledge that your information will be transferred to Mailchimp for processing. Learn more about Mailchimp's privacy practices here.