Sandyford to welcome fifth branch of this much loved Persian restaurant

By Katy Thornton

December 21, 2021 at 5:54pm

Share:

Serving delicious Persian food for 21 years now!

Zaytoon is a modern Persian kitchen that serves tasty and health Halal meals to its customers. It's grown in popularity since its opening in 2000, and has four Dublin locations, including Parliament Street, Camden Street, Ranelagh, and Swords. Now they are adding a fifth spot to this list, with plans to open in Sandyford.

So far there's no date as to when the Sandyford branch will open, so you'll have to keep an eye out on their socials. It's launching in the Beacon South Quarter, and work has already begun on the interior of the restaurant.

Of their cuisine, the website states:

"Characterised by a profusion of fresh herbs, delicate stings of spice and the sensual perfume of saffron, this is a noble food tradition that tends toward a celebration of plant based dishes, making it a natural fit for both vegetarians and vegans. No reverse engineering is necessary. Join us to celebrate a modern approach to an ancient cuisine."

We're looking forward to seeing the new restaurant once it is up and running.

Header image via Instagram/zaytoon_persian_kitchen 

READ ON: Popular Howth coffee haven opens new branch on Drury Street!

Share:

Latest articles

Popular Howth coffee haven opens new branch on Drury Street!

Asia Market are holding free sake tasting events in their Drury Street branch

Calling all meat lovers: Swords has welcomed a new smokin' hot BBQ restaurant

RECIPE: Here’s how to make these delicious Million Layer Potatoes

You may also love

Calling all meat lovers: Swords has welcomed a new smokin' hot BBQ restaurant

"We're completely wrecked" Hang Dai Chinese to close doors until restrictions ease

Don't miss out on Camerino Bakery's pop up café before it finishes for Christmas!

7 Dublin dishes to try the weekend before Christmas!

Latest podcast

Join the Lovin Dublin Newsletter

* indicates required

Interests

Marketing Permissions

Please select all the ways you would like to hear from Lovin Media Group:

You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the link in the footer of our emails. For information about our privacy practices, please visit our website.

We use Mailchimp as our marketing platform. By clicking below to subscribe, you acknowledge that your information will be transferred to Mailchimp for processing. Learn more about Mailchimp's privacy practices here.