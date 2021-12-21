Sandyford to welcome fifth branch of this much loved Persian restaurant

Serving delicious Persian food for 21 years now!

Zaytoon is a modern Persian kitchen that serves tasty and health Halal meals to its customers. It's grown in popularity since its opening in 2000, and has four Dublin locations, including Parliament Street, Camden Street, Ranelagh, and Swords. Now they are adding a fifth spot to this list, with plans to open in Sandyford.

So far there's no date as to when the Sandyford branch will open, so you'll have to keep an eye out on their socials. It's launching in the Beacon South Quarter, and work has already begun on the interior of the restaurant.

Of their cuisine, the website states:

"Characterised by a profusion of fresh herbs, delicate stings of spice and the sensual perfume of saffron, this is a noble food tradition that tends toward a celebration of plant based dishes, making it a natural fit for both vegetarians and vegans. No reverse engineering is necessary. Join us to celebrate a modern approach to an ancient cuisine."

We're looking forward to seeing the new restaurant once it is up and running.

Header image via Instagram/zaytoon_persian_kitchen

