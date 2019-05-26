Seven Dishes We’re Pining Over Today

د . إAEDSRر . س

It’s the wonderful time of the week where you can just chill the F out.

What better way to do so than to feast your eyes on some of the tastiest dishes available in the city right now?

Here’s seven dishes I’m swooning over this week:

1. Beef Rump – Frank’s

Frank’s is the newest edition to the Delahunt fam. Outside it looks like an old-fashioned butchers but inside it’s a trendy spacious venue where guests are invited to sit at the same table.

This smoked beef rump, alliums, and Coolatin cheddar looks divine.

2. Vish Burger – Vish Shop

Dublin has a rake of vegan fast food joints right now but I have to say, the vish burger is up there as one of the best that I’ve tried.

Who said eating veg wasn’t fun?

3.Iced Latte – Happy Out

It’s that time of year again – Iced coffees are a must.

Happy out is probably the most scenic cafe in Dublin. Grab a coffee and head for a walk on the beach.

The ideal Sunday.

4. Ramona – 777

Ramona has finally made it to Dublin and I can’t express to you how much of a good time it is.

It’s bloody delicious and I’m pinning it as the hottest drink of 2019.

5. French Toast – Pog

Pog makes the tastiest breakie dishes around.

Such a spot for a Sunday munch.

6. Hotdog – Jam Park

Jam Park, the adult playground opened last week and it’s been getting a lot of traction.

Their hotdogs will take you back to your childhood.

7. Gnocchi – Cirillo’s

Fresh in housemade Gnocchi served with spring vegetables & Guanciale in a sage & butter sauce. Totally delicious.

 

