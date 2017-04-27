Seven Seriously Savage Takeaways To End Your Weekend In Style

Ah g'waaaaan, we're fairly confident that you deserve it

It's Sunday evening, which means that the weekend's nearly over and you've got work in the morning — it's all a bit shit, really.

So bring some light back into your life tonight by treating yourself to a big dirty takeaway.

Cos we're pretty sure that empty feeling inside can be filled with just the right amount of fast food.

Namaste India

If you like Indian food, you'll love these guys. You always get a proper big feed and you're never disappointed.

Click HERE to order.

Leo Burdock's

For an old school fish 'n' chips takeaway, it has to be from Burdock's. With their thick chips and the crispy bits at the bottom of each bag, the beauty of this place is in its simplicity. We can smell that salt and vinegar already...

Click HERE to order.

A post shared by Leo Burdocks Howth (@leoburdocks) on Apr 27, 2017 at 6:54am PDT

Gourmet Burger Kitchen

Don't know about you, but this place makes burgers exactly the way we like 'em: gourmet. And from kitchens.

Click HERE to order.



A post shared by Gourmet Burger Kitchen (@gbkireland) on Apr 18, 2018 at 8:28am PDT

Camile

You literally can't go wrong with a dish from Camile. Their menu include the calories too, so if you're trying to be relatively good it's lemon squeezy... which is to say, easy peasy.

Click HERE to order.



A post shared by Camile Thai Ireland. (@camilethaiirl) on Feb 2, 2018 at 8:38am PST

Zambrero

Sometimes you just need to find some comfort in a big ol' hunk of spicy meat with beans, sour cream and guac in a tortilla wrap. It's a bit like a safety blanket... that you can eat.

Click HERE to order.



A post shared by Zambrero Ireland (@zambreroireland) on Apr 3, 2018 at 3:46am PDT

Dublin Pizza Company

A thoroughly bold sort of pizza. Our very own Niall Harbison got one of his favourite meals in years from this joint.

Click HERE to order.



A post shared by Dublin Pizza Company (@dublinpizzacompany) on Mar 16, 2018 at 4:34pm PDT

NKD Pizza

More of a guilt-free alternative pizza, each of their bases are free from processed grains so you won't have to worry about getting that bloated feeling after dinner.

Click HERE to order.

A post shared by NKD Pizza Ireland (@nkdpizzaireland) on Apr 19, 2018 at 8:40am PDT

