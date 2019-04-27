Seven Summery Dishes We Need This Weekend
Stormy weekends like this call for one thing and one thing only, good food.
Pair this with great company and you’ll forget you lost your favourite towel that you accidentally left out for Storm Hannah.
Here are seven succulent dishes that have left me drooling this week:
1. Nourish Bowl – Kale And Coco
I popped down to Kale And Coco’s brand new cafe last week and I was super impressed. It’s interior is beyond GORJ and the food makes eating healthy easy.
Their nourish bowls are the perfect lunch.
View this post on Instagram
. Red-eye flight from Italy & straight back to work left no time for grocery shopping🙈 . Got a deeeeelish & nourishing bowl from the @kaleandcoco_ie gang – definitely go and check out their new place if you haven't already, it's an oasis of calm & full of good foods 😌 . . . #kaleandcoco #stoneybatter #bowlgoals #buddhabowl #vegan #plantpower #dublin
2. Asparagus Salad – Tiller & Grain
Healthy, fresh, full of flavour and quick.
Tiller & Grain is a great place to pick up a coffee if you’re bopping through town this weekend.
Nab some of their delicious salad and you can thank us later.
3. Buttermilk Chicken Pancakes – Gertrude
Who would have known that chicken and pancakes go so well together?
Well, they really do.
Gertrude is a serious spot, well worth a visit.
4. Kimcheese Toastie – Kimchi Hophouse
I usually say if it’s not broke don’t fix it and that’s how I feel about a toasted cheese sambo but adding some delicious kimchi in the mix is honestly a godsend.
YUM.
View this post on Instagram
If you're a Kogi truck fan 🚚 the Kimcheese phenomenon will be nothing new; 🇱🇷 Stateside they've been pairing Kimchi with cheese on quesadillas for some time now. But there's presently a discernedly Irish 🇮🇪 "toastie" / toasted sandwich to add to your kimchi-and-cheese bucket list, and it's brought to you by our neighbours @chewfood.ie in The Big Romance, @thebigromance , here on Parnell St., in Dublin. . . Any words which come to mind to describe this utterly delectable toastie 🤤, served on a bed of fresh spinach and paired with chef @adamkeni 's secret yangnyeom dip, are, in all honesty, too saucy to be posted on Instagram. 🤫 You'll just have to take or non-word for it, and go check it out for yourself!! . . Don't forget to drop in for a brew, and say "hi" and "thanks" when you do (oh, did we mention that it's our authentic Korean house-made Kimchi that goes into these toasties?); deets in comments. 👨🍳 👉 . . #kimchihophouse #chewfood #kimchi #cheese #kimcheese #kimcheezy #kimcheesy #toastedsandwich #dublin #koreanfood #koreanfooddublin #fusionfood #dublingrub #dublinpubs #discoverdublin #thebigromancedublin #thisisirishfood #kimchihophouseway 🇮🇪🇰🇷
5. Mac’n’cheese – Smokin Bones
I headed to Smokin Bones this week and though my burger was beyond disappointing my mac’n’cheese was undeniably good.
The perfect amount of cheesiness !
6. Lobster – Octopussy
If you want to eat the best seafood in Dublin head to Howth.
Octopussy is the ideal set up – it’s a seafood tapas bar so you can try a bit of everything!
9. Kimchi Pancakes – Storyboard
Still on that kimchi buzz – this dish is inventive, interesting and exciting.
Storyboard is the perfect place to perch yourself for Sunday brunch.