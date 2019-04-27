Seven Summery Dishes We Need This Weekend

Stormy weekends like this call for one thing and one thing only, good food.

Pair this with great company and you’ll forget you lost your favourite towel that you accidentally left out for Storm Hannah.

Here are seven succulent dishes that have left me drooling this week:

1. Nourish Bowl – Kale And Coco

I popped down to Kale And Coco’s brand new cafe last week and I was super impressed. It’s interior is beyond GORJ and the food makes eating healthy easy.

Their nourish bowls are the perfect lunch.

2. Asparagus Salad – Tiller & Grain

Healthy, fresh, full of flavour and quick.

Tiller & Grain is a great place to pick up a coffee if you’re bopping through town this weekend.

Nab some of their delicious salad and you can thank us later.

3. Buttermilk Chicken Pancakes – Gertrude

Who would have known that chicken and pancakes go so well together?

Well, they really do.

Gertrude is a serious spot, well worth a visit.

4. Kimcheese Toastie – Kimchi Hophouse

I usually say if it’s not broke don’t fix it and that’s how I feel about a toasted cheese sambo but adding some delicious kimchi in the mix is honestly a godsend.

YUM.

5. Mac’n’cheese – Smokin Bones

I headed to Smokin Bones this week and though my burger was beyond disappointing my mac’n’cheese was undeniably good.

The perfect amount of cheesiness !

6. Lobster – Octopussy

If you want to eat the best seafood in Dublin head to Howth.

Octopussy is the ideal set up – it’s a seafood tapas bar so you can try a bit of everything!

9. Kimchi Pancakes – Storyboard

Still on that kimchi buzz – this dish is inventive, interesting and exciting.

Storyboard is the perfect place to perch yourself for Sunday brunch.