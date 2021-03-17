Six festive Paddy's Day eats for the day that's in it

Happy St Patrick's day one and all. A day dedicated to wearing our Irish pride like a badge of honour, we may not be celebrating as we had planned but hey, at least the weather is nice. As the movie Stuart Little 2 once taught me, every cloud has a silver lining... no matter how faint.

However you choose to mark the occasion, good food is a non-negotiable and several places have added very festive green eats to their menu especially for the day that's in it. Today may be the only day that the kiddos will think eating something green is a novelty... though they may still object to the peas and broccoli.

Fallon & Byrne

Home to an array of delicious things to eat, wandering around Fallon & Byrne is a thoroughly enjoyable experience... perhaps not for my bank account, but definitely for my eyes - the windows to my stomach. Make sure to call in and pick up some of their green-tinged Shamrock cake if you're passing, it's what St Patrick would have wanted.

The Dough Box

Pizza is always an acceptable meal choice - any time of the day or night, there's rare a time (if any) that pizza doesn't feel like an appropriate choice. Dye the dough green, et voilà! You've got yourself a thoroughly patriotic Paddy's Day feast.

One Kinda Folk

If it's green coloured drinks you're after, One Kinda Folk has ya covered. Tucked away behind an ivy wall in the courtyard of Yoga Dublin, this place knows good coffee. And their matcha? Top. Notch. Go for an iced version to make the most of the sun.

Avoca

Chocolate and Guinness cake you say? You can pick this baby up in any of the AVOCA food markets for €16.95. One doesn't necessarily need an occasion to buy cake but our national holiday definitely calls for celebration, so enjoy.

Little Honey

Anyone who has watched The US Office will be familiar with the moment when Kevin Malone goes off on mini-cupcakes ("Mini-cupcakes? As in the mini version of regular cupcakes, which is already a mini version of cake? Honestly, where does it end with you people?"). And though he makes a fair point, Little Honey's versions look anything but mini so I reckon even he'd approve.

Blas Café

Special mention goes to this mushroom and Guinness stew from Blas Café. Not green in colour but very patriotic, I think you'll agree. Hearty, warming, delicious - sure ya couldn't go wrong.

Header image via Instagram/