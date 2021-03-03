Sprezzatura is launching a new pasta club and yes, there will be nationwide delivery

A Sprezzatura pasta club sounds like just the kind of club we'd be into.

Closed since early December, pasta lovers have been eagerly awaiting news that Dublin fave Sprezzatura would be reopening and while that may not be the case just yet, we do come bearing good news.

Announcing details of their new pasta club, the popular Grantham Street spot is here to ensure that our plates are always full and our bellies even more so. Featuring a weekly changing menu with options for two, four or six people, they'll be available as a one-off purchase or you can opt-in for an ongoing subscription if you'd prefer. As if we need convincing...

Ready for the best part? The kits will be available for nationwide delivery. So, whether you're seeing out lockdown here in Dublin or down in the depths of the Wild Atlantic Way, fear not as pasta club will see no man (or woman) left without.

Going live in two week's time, best set your alarms so you're good and ready. Notoriously hard to get a booking for, the kits are likely to be just as sought after. You can register your interest in the Sprezzatura pasta club over on their website.

Header image via Instagram/Sprezzatura Dublin