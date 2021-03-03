Sprezzatura is launching a new pasta club and yes, there will be nationwide delivery

By Sarah Finnan

March 3, 2021 at 10:28am

Share:
Sprezzatura is launching a new pasta club and yes, there will be nationwide delivery

A Sprezzatura pasta club sounds like just the kind of club we'd be into.

Closed since early December, pasta lovers have been eagerly awaiting news that Dublin fave Sprezzatura would be reopening and while that may not be the case just yet, we do come bearing good news.

Announcing details of their new pasta club, the popular Grantham Street spot is here to ensure that our plates are always full and our bellies even more so. Featuring a weekly changing menu with options for two, four or six people, they'll be available as a one-off purchase or you can opt-in for an ongoing subscription if you'd prefer. As if  we need convincing...

Ready for the best part? The kits will be available for nationwide delivery. So, whether you're seeing out lockdown here in Dublin or down in the depths of the Wild Atlantic Way, fear not as pasta club will see no man (or woman) left without.

Going live in two week's time, best set your alarms so you're good and ready. Notoriously hard to get a booking for, the kits are likely to be just as sought after. You can register your interest in the Sprezzatura pasta club over on their website.

Header image via Instagram/Sprezzatura Dublin 

READ NEXT: One of Dublin’s most popular pizza joints has reopened for delivery and collection

Share:

Latest articles

Publicans call on Government to abolish the 15-person outdoor dining limit

WATCH: Dublin Airport shares anniversary video of Beast from the East 

WATCH: Local man captures gorgeous footage of a foggy, deserted Dublin

Online petition calling to 'save the Iveagh Gardens' almost reaches target

You may also love

Rustic Honey has just opened a second sister café on the southside 

Dublin restaurant Pickle shares lovely message in celebration of fifth birthday

Allta Wine Bar is launching their first bakery pop-up this weekend

Brand new coffee hatch opened in Dublin 12

Latest podcast

Join the Lovin Dublin Newsletter

* indicates required

Interests

Marketing Permissions

Please select all the ways you would like to hear from Lovin Media Group:

You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the link in the footer of our emails. For information about our privacy practices, please visit our website.

We use Mailchimp as our marketing platform. By clicking below to subscribe, you acknowledge that your information will be transferred to Mailchimp for processing. Learn more about Mailchimp's privacy practices here.