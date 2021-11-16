Sprouts in a sambo... could you be tempted?

By Fiona Frawley

November 16, 2021 at 4:08pm

Sprouts in a sambo... could you be tempted?

We're big fans of an aul Christmas sambo, but this is definitely an interesting twist.

Daddy's in Rialto are no stranger to unconventional sandwich fillings - their recent weekly specials have included a fig sandwich, a pumpkin sandwich and even a pear and cream cheese combo. Always keeping us on our toes, and their latest creation is no exception. We feel this one may divide the nation somewhat.

Behold the Brussel Sprout Sandwich, with mild, creamy Durrus Farmhouse Cheese, McNally Organic sprout and Shishito pepper slaw, all married together by a few slices of O'Neill's smoked bacon.

I understand there are a lot of sprout naysayers out there. Maybe I'm addressing one right now. But hey, maybe you've just never had them made right. And sandwiched in between two slices of bread with bacon and cheese sounds like the right way to me.

Would you switch up your trusty turkey and stuffing for this festive alternative, even for one little week? I'll definitely be adding this to my try list for this week anyway, looks absolutely immense in my humble opinion. I'm a sprout stan for life.

READ NEXT: 6 fun activities to enjoy in Dublin this winter

 

