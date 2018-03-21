Food and Drink

Steam Dublin Has Added Four New Sandwiches To Its Menu

They sound tasty af

Stea Dublin

Excellent news.

The guys over at Steam Dublin have added four sandwiches to their menu, and we're pretty darn happy about it.

The four sambos include some classics like Ham and Cheese, Chicken Club, Tuna Mayo and a Veggie option.

If you haven't been to Steam on Fenian Street yet, you should definitely get yourself there asap.

Their coffee, hand roasted from Cloud Picker, is delish and the vibe is cool without being too hipster-y.

We can't wait to try the new sandwiches out.

READ NEXT: Six Genuinely Useful Tips To Help You Drink More Water During This Heatwave

Header pic / Steam Dublin

