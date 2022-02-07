Stepaside welcomes a new gelato parlour

By Katy Thornton

February 7, 2022 at 11:02am

I scream, you scream, we all scream for.... gelato.

Raffaele's Gelato Parlour opened its doors in to the public in Stepaside Village last Thursday, 3rd February. This adorable Gelateria is the newest community hub to the area, selling everything from pastries, to crepes, and of course, some authentic gelato. The items showcased on their Instagram have us very excited indeed to try this place out for ourselves.

The new gelato parlour opens late, making it the perfect spot for a catch up with friends in the evening. I've long lamented that there aren't more places open later in the evening that aren't full on restaurants, so Raffaele's will certainly fill a gap in the market. Just think when the weather starts getting warmer and the days longer; I have a feeling Stepaside will become very popular with this new addition.

Raffaele's gelato parlour opens Wednesday to Sunday, from 9am to 10pm, so you have all day to stop in for a treat.

