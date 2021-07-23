Stoneybatter pasta spot open for bookings after a long seven months

By Fiona Frawley

July 23, 2021 at 5:12pm

Stoneybatter pasta spot open for bookings after a long seven months

Pasta lovers of D7, rejoice: Grano is set to reopen its doors next week!

This is the kind of good news Dublin needs on a Friday evening.

The homely spot in the heart of Manor Street which features on the Michelin Guide (if you don't mind) had us covered over lockdown with Grano a Casa - meal kits for preparing at home - but now it's time for us to sit back, relax and leave it to the experts. And they really are experts - they're fresh off a trip to their native Calabria to meet with local producers and bring freshly harvested ancient grain back to the Dublin restaurant.

 

If this news is music to your ears, head over to their website now to organise a booking. I'd recommend it, their fresh raviolis are prepared and parcelled up with as much love and attention as a favourite child's first birthday present, and also going for dinner in Stoneybatter is cool and you all know it.

If you've been craving some authentic, tasty Italian food in a relaxed setting with a top notch selection of wines to wash it all down, look no further. You manifested the opening of Grano, now get yourself a booking while the going's good.

Header image via Instagram/Grano

