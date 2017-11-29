Ultimate Comfort Food - This New Taiwanese Bun Is Popping Up Everywhere In Dublin

It's known as the 'burger of Taiwan' and it's taking over

Move over doughnuts, a new bun has rolled into town and is making serious waves in the lunchtime markets around Dublin.



How Bao Now serves the increasingly popular Taiwanese snack, Bao, which is considered the hamburger of Taiwan due to the wide range of ingredients used in the filling such as pork, chicken, fish or beef.

The bun itself is a combination of flour, butter, milk, yeast and a few other ingredients.

You can find the How Bao Now truck at the Irish Village Markets every week in the IFSC, Mespil Road by the canal and Sandyford.

Wednesday 11.30- 14.00 - Spencer Dock

Thursday 11.30- 14.00- Mespil road

Friday 11.30- 14.00- Sandyford

Bao has become extremely popular in Ireland with a heap of restaurants like Bao House and Bread & Bones opening in Dublin and Bao Boi in Cork.

You can buy the buns, if you didn't want to make them at home, in most Asian supermarkets. Just add the filling.

These pillows of steamy goodness will become your favourite comfort food.

Fun Fact: Bao is known colloquially in parts of Taiwan as hó͘-kā-ti which means "tiger bites pig" because of the shape of the bun.

