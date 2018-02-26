Food and Drink

The New Afternoon Tea At Brown Thomas Is A Gorgeous Way To Spoil Yourself This Spring

You deserve it...

Screen Shot 2018 02 26 At 16 54 55

Walking down a bustling Grafton Street on a busy afternoon, it's hard to imagine that others are living in the lap of luxury right above your head. 

In recent weeks, The Restaurant by Johnnie Cooke in Brown Thomas has been hosting an afternoon tea that really is a chocolate lover's dream. The eatery has teamed up with Godiva chocolatiers to provide a menu of delectable treats both of the savoury and sweet variety. 

Screen Shot 2018 02 26 At 16 56 51

Last week, I made my way over to Dublin's busiest street to sample the menu for myself. Upon arrival, I was shown to my seat in the bright restaurant located on level three of the store and was immediately taken by the presentation of the afternoon tea as well as the amount of choice the menu was offering. 

Screen Shot 2018 02 26 At 16 07 16

The Restaurant offers a selection of 20 teas from all corners of the world and, feeling like it was the perfect opportunity to try something new, I decided to start with the Shizuoka Sencha, which is described as a 'typical Japan tea with a fresh, mildly grassy flavour.'

Screen Shot 2018 02 26 At 16 08 25

Once I made my order, it was time to get stuck into the fine selection of food on the tray in front of me just waiting to be sampled, starting with the delicious Godiva Chocolate Chips Scones served with mascarpone cream and rose petal jam. 

Screen Shot 2018 02 26 At 16 22 18

If the rest of the food on offer were as nice as the scones I was in for an absolute treat. 

The savoury selection included something for everyone with delicious treats ranging from avocado and shrimp bruschetta to quail egg nests for the more adventurous of guests. The chocolatier, which sells a range of delectable products in the Brown Thomas store, also provides a Godiva Milk Chocolate, Raspberry & Duck Liver Mousse Macaroon which has to be tried before leaving. 

Screen Shot 2018 02 26 At 16 38 10

The crème de la crème for me on the sweet side of things were the Godiva Chocolate & Raspberry Truffles that were so good I felt like asking for a few more to take home.  

Screen Shot 2018 02 26 At 16 50 39

The Godiva Afternoon Tea at The Restaurant also provides a selection of champagnes starting at €47.50 which is a great way to top off a delightful day with friends or even by yourself.

Screen Shot 2018 02 26 At 17 13 43
Screen Shot 2018 02 26 At 17 01 46

Afternoon Tea at The Restaurant will set you back €35 but you'd better be quick as it only runs until April 1. Unfortunately, Saturdays are now fully booked for the rest the run but that's just a testament to pleasurable experience offered by Johnnie Cooke and his team of expert chefs and chocolatiers. 

You can nab your spot by calling The Restaurant at 01-6171163. Find out more information here

READ NEXT: 10 Cosy Pubs In Town For A Quiet Pint By The Fire This Afternoon

On this week's episode of Before Brunch we chat about the secret lives of Irish influencers and what Jennifer Lawrence needs to learn about fashion... Subscribe here.

Have you listened to the latest episode of Before Brunch yet? Subscribe here

James Fenton

Written By

James Fenton

Contact me - james@lovin.com

Comments

Food and Drink

Read More in Food and Drink
The New Afternoon Tea At Brown Thomas Is A Gorgeous Way To Spoil Yourself This Spring
The New Afternoon Tea At Brown Thomas Is A Gorgeous Way To Spoil Yourself This Spring
Five Sinfully Tasty Places To Order Risotto In Dublin
Five Sinfully Tasty Places To Order Risotto In Dublin
Here Are Nine Unbelievable Places To Get Pizza In Dublin In 2018
Here Are Nine Unbelievable Places To Get Pizza In Dublin In 2018
10 Cosy Pubs In Town For A Quiet Pint By The Fire This Afternoon
10 Cosy Pubs In Town For A Quiet Pint By The Fire This Afternoon
OMG – A Cheese And Wine Festival Is Coming To Dublin Next Month
OMG – A Cheese And Wine Festival Is Coming To Dublin Next Month
“This Is The One Place That Never Lets Me Down For Drinks In Dublin”
“This Is The One Place That Never Lets Me Down For Drinks In Dublin”
11 Of Dublin's Most Charming Wine Bars That Are Ideal For A Cosy Saturday Night
11 Of Dublin's Most Charming Wine Bars That Are Ideal For A Cosy Saturday Night
An Authentic Taste Of Paris Has Come To Dublin 6 With This Delightful New Creperie And Wine Bar
An Authentic Taste Of Paris Has Come To Dublin 6 With This Delightful New Creperie And Wine Bar
7 Classic Brunch Spots You Need To Check Out In Dublin
7 Classic Brunch Spots You Need To Check Out In Dublin
This Luxurious Chinese Restaurant Is Perfect For Your Next Date Night
This Luxurious Chinese Restaurant Is Perfect For Your Next Date Night
Eatyard Is Back Next Week And We're Properly Drooling Over The New Vendors
Eatyard Is Back Next Week And We're Properly Drooling Over The New Vendors
Jamie Oliver To Open New Italian Restaurant In Dublin City Centre
Jamie Oliver To Open New Italian Restaurant In Dublin City Centre
Bathtub Gin From Candlelight Bar Is Outrageously Good
Video

Bathtub Gin From Candlelight Bar Is Outrageously Good
The Afternoon Tea At Brown Thomas Is The Perfect Way To Spoil Yourself This Spring
Food and Drink

The Afternoon Tea At Brown Thomas Is The Perfect Way To Spoil Yourself This Spring
Dublin Building Opening Its Doors To Get Homeless Off Streets Ahead Of Storm Emma
News

Dublin Building Opening Its Doors To Get Homeless Off Streets Ahead Of Storm Emma
The Prettiest Acai Bowl From Eathos Dublin
Video

The Prettiest Acai Bowl From Eathos Dublin

A Crisp Festival Is Coming To Dublin & It Includes A Bottomless Crisp Brunch
Food and Drink

A Crisp Festival Is Coming To Dublin & It Includes A Bottomless Crisp Brunch
A Dublin Man's Heartbreaking Search For His Lost Dog Has Gone Viral
News

A Dublin Man's Heartbreaking Search For His Lost Dog Has Gone Viral
Ryanair Is Set To Launch Its Very First Dublin-Luxembourg Route This Year
News

Ryanair Is Set To Launch Its Very First Dublin-Luxembourg Route This Year
This Garden Kitchen In South Dublin Serves Up Tasty Brunch And A Day Full Of Adventure
Reviews

This Garden Kitchen In South Dublin Serves Up Tasty Brunch And A Day Full Of Adventure

Sections

Lovin Dublin

Work With Us

Other Sites

lovinmalta-black Created with Sketch.
Copyright © 2018 Lovin Dublin