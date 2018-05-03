The Back Page Is Giving Away A Free Wimbledon Lunch If You Have These Two Names
But you've gotta be quick.
Are you trying to figure out what to have for lunch right now? And are you called Maureen or Goran?
Well, you can get lunch absolutely FREE today at The Back Page in Phibsboro.
Yes, that's right. Absolutely free.
All you gotta do is drop in before 3:30 pm to claim it.
Oh, make sure you remember I.D. though...
We're serving up free lunch with Maureen and Goran our winners today. Id required, cafe open from 10am #thebackpage #brewtonic #bodytonic #discoverdublin #yummy #food #foodporn #brunch #instafood #amazing #instagood #photooftheday #sweet #fresh #tasty #food #delish #lovindublin #delicious #cafe #northside #dublin #eat #hungry #foodgasm #dublinbrunchguide #yum #coffee #dessert #foodstagram #freelunch
Here's a look at their savage food if you're still undecided...
Brunch time! Our spesh this weekend #thebackpage #brewtonic #bodytonic #discoverdublin #yummy #food #foodporn #brunch #instafood #amazing #instagood #photooftheday #sweet #fresh #tasty #food #delish #lovindublin #delicious #cafe #northside #dublin #eat #hungry #foodgasm #dublinbrunchguide #yum #coffee #dessert #foodstagram #freelunch
Our goats cheese saltimbocca and spiced butternut squash soup is our special today for lunch #thebackpage #brewtonic #bodytonic #discoverdublin #yummy #food #foodporn #brunch #instafood #amazing #instagood #photooftheday #sweet #fresh #tasty #food #delish #lovindublin #delicious #cafe #northside #dublin #eat #hungry #foodgasm #dublinbrunchguide #yum #coffee #dessert #foodstagram #freelunch
We wish we were called Maureen or Goran.
READ NEXT: A Dublin Pub Is Giving Away FREE Beer On Friday If Neymar Or De Bruyne Score
Comments