The best new Dublin restaurant openings we checked out in January

Oh, it was another great month in the world of restaurant openings with a great variety.

So let's get into it.

The first place we got to check out in early January was Little Dumpling.

It's based on Mary Street just off Capel Street and they were definitely some of the best dumplings we've ever tasted.

The place and the menu are relatively small but they make up for it in taste.

In fact, all the dumplings are packed with fillings from some of the best local suppliers around and are relatively cheap.

We tried a few things including chicken satay dumplings, beetroot dumplings with prawn and crab, roast duck xiao long bao, carrot, and spicy kimchi dumplings and last but certainly not least, fried Nutella dumplings.

The duck bao dumplings blew us away.

Take a look:

Next up was Nero XVII.

This is the latest addition to Cabra and they are serving up some delicious pizza, pasta, and grill.

First up was a lovely piece of sirloin steak topped with gorgonzola, rocket, parmesan and a drizzle of balsamic dressing followed by a Caprese pizza that had buratta di bufala, cherry tomatoes, rocket, and olives.

Our favorite dish though was the fettucini amatriciana pasta which was all made fresh right in front of us with crispy bacon, onion, chili and tomato sauce.

Let's have a look:

Last but certainly not least was Brass Onion Bistro.

We got to check out the fantastic place in Drumcondra last week.

We started off with some delicious wings that were covered in the sauce before we got some insane cheesy fries with crispy bacon. Wow.

Just look at how the cheese sauce was made on the pan in the video and then the way it drips over the chips and topped with bacon.

We then grabbed a burger that comes with applewood cheddar, bacon, avocado mouse and tomato relish along with the usual toppings of lettuce and tomato.

Take a look:

There were some great new Dublin restaurant openings in January and we are looking forward to seeing what February has to offer.

We already have a new bar, Anti Social, on the hit list for next week so keep an eye on our page for the full review and video.

