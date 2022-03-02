The Bushy Park Market is back this weekend

For all your Southside Saturday morning needs.

The Bushy Park Market finished up in November 2021 and we have missed it dearly. Saturday afternoons haven't been the same without a stroll around the park, coffee in hand, scoping out goodies to purchase.

Fortunately for us, after a long winter, the market is back in business on Saturday 5th March. They return with as many as 30 stalls this weekend, welcoming old and new traders to the Terenure area.

One of the newest stalls to the market is Crumb Cruach, which will be serving up vegetarian and vegan hot food.

The Market will run from 10am to 4pm every Saturday from now onwards. It's still a bit chilly out there, so make sure you wrap up, and maybe bring a brolly along, just in case.

Header image via Instagram/bushyparkmarket

READ ON: Six by Nico's latest theme has been revealed