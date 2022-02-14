"The cost of doing business in Dublin" Outcasts disheartened by stolen furniture

Outcasts café were shocked this morning to realise they had been robbed of their furniture.

It's hard to believe that this is the second theft/break-in story we're reporting on today alone. At the weekend, Malahide coffee spot 1903 Horsebox reported their trailer had been broken into. Last week Póg, Village Pizza, and Gerard's Deli also lamented at break-ins and anti-social behaviour in Dublin.

Outcasts in Baldoyle are the latest to suffer, as they discovered outdoor furniture had been robbed.

Their candid Instagram caption read as such:

"This morning when we realised we had been fleeced we were angry but pretty much thought that’s the cost of doing business in Dublin."

This unsavoury trend appears to be going nowhere: Outcasts said in their post "It’s unfortunate to have that mentality but living in Dublin it becomes easy just to think “It is what it is”". They're asking for people to share their post in the hopes of finding the stolen furniture.

It's not all bad however. Outcasts went on to say how many people have already offered to help. They were amazed at the "kind messages" and offers of "financial support" during this difficult time.

Due to the influx of messages, Outcasts have set up a link where people can donate to help them replace the stolen furniture. If you wish to donate, you can do so HERE.

Our hearts go out to the restaurants and cafés that have suffered from this anti-social behaviour in recent months. We only hope that Outcasts can replace the stolen furniture soon.

Header image via Instagram/outcastsdublin

