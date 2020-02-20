This north Dublin burger joint serves up some seriously phenominal-looking grub. And we are pure drooling.

If their Instagram is anything to go by, the burgers here are like nothing else in Dublin. We don't know if you're ready for this.

Located in Coolmine Industrial Estate in Dublin 15, Half & Half serves up what looks like the most dramatic burgers in the city.

You meat lovers out there will be dying to challenge yourself to take on one of these bad boys.

They serve everything from classic Cheeseburgers to more monstrous burgers like their Lean Fillet Burger (Chicken Fillet Breast, Tomato, Onion, Lettuce, Pickles, Sugar-Free BBQ Sauce) and their Smokey Chicken Burger (Chicken Fillet Breast, Smoked Cheddar Cheese, Bacon, Tomato, Onion Ring, Pickles, Mayo, Mustard).

Their bestsellers are their Kentucky Chicken Burger and their Double Bacon Cheese Burger, and we can see why...

Every one of their burgers looks absolutely divine. They even serve up a combination of pulled chicken and crispy chicken in one bun. This is simply genius if you ask us.

I don't know what this is, but I need it right now, as in RIGHT. NOW.

They also serve up some trays that look simply mouth-watering, coming with unreal sides such as onion rings, wings, lattice fries, Mac N Cheese, nachos, fries, crispy bacon and loads more.

If you fancy challenging yourself to finish one of these glorious creations at this north Dublin burger joint, then you can find Half & Half at Unit 42a in Coolmine Industrial Estate, Blanchardstown, Dublin 15. You can check them out and order online here.

G'wan, we know you can do it. We believe in you!

Feature image via Half & Half on Instagram.