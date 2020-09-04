One of Aungier Street's most-loved spots, the Lucky Tortoise has grown from pop-up to restaurant - this summer adding a second Dublin restaurant to the mix.

Confirming that they 'quietly' opened another venue at the start of July, how they managed to keep that so hush-hush is beyond me. As one of Dubliners' fave dumpling restaurants, they're fairly popular... so that's the kinda thing foodies would usually notice.

Sharing the news (and giving customers a peek at the new set up), team Lucky T took to Instagram to update us all on the big news.

'On July 1st, we quietly opened our second Lucky Tortoise restaurant. It's quite a daunting task to open a new restaurant at the best of times, but to do so post lockdown with a raft of new challenges was beyond daunting.

However, we had belief, a belief in our team and their ability to adapt to the new circumstances we found ourselves in.

Our team has worked extremely hard to create a bright, welcoming, and safe space for you all in Temple Bar. We have been welcoming guests for the last eight weeks and we are extremely happy with our new little restaurant and the feedback we have received from our customers.'

Taking bookings through their social media pages and website, the guys went on to thank customers for their continued support - adding:

'We felt we became closer to you guys during lockdown and we were delighted to help brighten up your lives occasionally. You guys certainly continue to brighten up ours.'

Can't wait to call in guys.

Header image via Instagram/Lucky Tortoise

