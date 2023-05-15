The search is on for Inchicore's Next Top Pizza Chef

Calling all the home-cook heroes.

If you have a serious passion for all things pizza, you're going to want to enter this competition to find Inchicore's Next Top Pizza Chef. This competition is for non-professionals only, giving all the home-cook heroes a chance to flaunt what they've got.

Rascal's first launched this contest last autumn, with the winning pizza coming from Michael McCarthy, who produced a pizza comprising of a white creamy base (a rogue choice, but obviously a victor) with mozzarella, smoked Applewood, bacon lardons, onion, honey drizzle, and a sprinkle of chilli flakes.

The search for Inchicore's Next Top Pizza Chef will take place on Sunday 28th May and anyone (besides professionals) can enter, from anywhere; there are no age restrictions on this competition.

The whole competition is giving America's Next Top Model, minus Tyra Banks and the myriad of problematic challenges set for the aspiring models (if you know you know) and we're here for it.

Advertisement

There will be three prizes up for grabs for those who come in 1st, 2nd, and 3rd place. 3rd prize will win a case of Rascals beer, any case they wish, while 2nd prize will be a €50 voucher for Rascals HQ.

1st prize will be the glory of winning Inchicore's Next Top Pizza Chef 2023, plus the winner's pizza recipe will become a monthly special at Rascals.

This sound like a bit of you? To enter, you can just fill out the form on the Rascal's website. The closing date for entries is 5pm Wednesday, 24th May.

READ ON:

Advertisement

- Former Thomas Street bank has been transformed into an art exhibition

- Have you noticed The Five Lamps in Dublin’s North Strand area