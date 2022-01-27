The Treathouse by Nobó has officially launched in Ranelagh

After teasing us last week with sneak peeks, The Treathouse is finally open for business in Ranelagh!

Nobó's flagship store has officially arrived. The Treathouse, based on 47 Dunville Avenue, Ranelagh launched at the beginning of the week after much anticipation. This has been a long-time goal of Nobó founders Rachel and Brian Nolan, and Sunday saw them pull open the blinds on their new store for the very first time.

Already 2022 is looking to be a year full of surprises and excitement for Nobó, all beginning with The Treathouse. This year marks their 10 year anniversary of reinventing the classics, mainly ice cream and chocolate. Now you can get them all in one gorgeously aesthetic spot in Ranelagh. Best of all?

Brian and Rachel describe The Treathouse on their website as this:

"The Treathouse will be a home for simpler, kinder, plant based treats. At the centre of the space is our unique glass enclosed chocolate lab - a creative space where our Master Chocolatier will be crafting handmade truffles from our creamy single origin organic chocolate...as well as in house snacks such as Trail Mix, Nutty Granola, Brownies using only wholesome plant based ingredients (we're particularly excited about our chocolate chip cookies!). We will also have Nobó Mylk Shakes, Ice-Cream Sandwiches Smoothies, Cold Pressed Juices, Chocolate Truffle gift boxes, nut butters, Coffee from renowned Irish specialty roasters, Cloudpicker Coffee...and more! Everything will be plant-based, gluten free and refined sugar free!"

Essentially The Treathouse offers some of the best vegan treats on the market.

I've tried a lot of Nobó treats, and all I'll say is this; even if you're not vegan, you'll absolutely love what they have to offer. They do some incredible dairy free ice-cream in particular.

The Treathouse opens Monday to Friday 7am to 6pm, 8am to 5pm on Saturdays, and 9am to 4pm on Sundays.

Header image via Nobó

