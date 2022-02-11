There's a new burger joint coming to Tallaght soon

There's about to be a new stunning burger joint at Tallaght Retail Centre.

Street Burgr have been teasing their arrival on Instagram since October 2021, and finally they've announced they're coming to Tallaght. The new burger joint will launch in the Retail Centre, and although we don't have an exact date of opening, it's coming soon. The team shared a sneak peek of the work being done inside on their Instagram.

The Street Burgr caption reads:

"Tilers, electricians and plumbers finishing off there bits so we can start cooking and designing our amazing menu! Behind the scenes we are designing the website, ordering uniforms and packaging."

This new Tallaght burger joint will focus on burgers, hot dogs, fries, sides, and shakes. A few months back they were taste testing to finalise their menu, ensuring they only serve the best items with the best ingredients. The hot dogs alone look to die for.

Street Burgr is also looking for staff for this location, so hit them up if you're interested! We'll keep our eyes peeled for anymore news on when they're likely to open.

Header image via Instagram/streetburgr

