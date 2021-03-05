There's free pizza for anyone named Lara or Leroy this week

It's lucky letter 'l' on the Back Page's free pizza lottery this week so line-up, line-up... well, only if your name is Lara or Leroy, I'm afraid. 

Each week the team pick two random names to award free pizza to - the highest honour one can avail of - and this week it's good news for the Laras and Leroys of Dublin.

As always, ID will be required and the deal is available for collection only. With pubs and nightclubs still closed, this may be your only chance to use the age card for a while, so best enjoy the experience. It's also a huge novelty if you haven't been asked for ID in a while -  an insult when you're young and the ultimate compliment as you get on in years... funny how that works, ain't it?!

In other good news, their off licence and tuck shop is also always fully stocked so you're sure to find a few goodies to take home with you to enjoy post-pizza party.

Header image via Instagram/The Back Page

