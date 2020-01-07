Close

  These Golden Globes inspired cupcakes look almost too good to eat

These Golden Globes inspired cupcakes look almost too good to eat

By Sarah Finnan

January 7, 2020 at 10:54am

We said almost.

The 77th annual Golden Globe Awards took place in Beverly Hills over the weekend.

Saoirse Ronan lead the way for Irish nominations, up for 'Best Actress' for her role in period drama Little Women.

She may not have bagged the actual award (best actress went to Renee Zellweger for her performance in Judy), but being pals with Meryl Streep seems like winning to me.

A star-studded event, each year people seem to be more concerned with the fashion at the Golden Globes than with the ceremony itself.

And The Cupcake Bloke has really outdone himself, recreating some of the best looks form the night.

Posting the images to Facebook, owner Graham captioned them:

“Something I started last year and your feedback was so good I’ve decided to keep going this year is my series of Cupcakes based on “red carpet looks” from the big awards ceremonies.

Last night the Golden Globes were held and I designed Cupcakes this morning based on two stand out looks – Billy Porter wearing Alex Vinash NY and Cate Blanchett wearing Mary Katrantzou.

As the awards season continues I will be creating more Cupcakes inspired by the fashion on the red carpet. Hope you enjoy these and will join me for more!”

Even designer Alex Vinash approved commenting on the image on Instagram: “I want one!! Love cupcake”.

Us too Alex, us too.

Absolute works of art, they’re nearly too beautiful to eat. But a cupcake is a cupcake at the end of the day – made to be eaten no matter how beautiful.

Stay tuned for more amazing masterpieces.

(Imagery courtesy of @thecupcakebloke on Instagram)

