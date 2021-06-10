These two spots are supporting Pride with cute rainbow treats!

The Cupcake Bloke and Cake Café are celebrating Pride with some delicious treat options.

Cake Café have gone for these rainbow cookies which look absolutely delish - we recommend enjoying one with a coffee in their fab Portobello courtyard.

Then Cupcake Bloke is marking the occasion with four delicious new cupcake flavours, with a percentage of sales going to LGBT youth organisation Belong To.

They're cute, colourful and sound absolutely unreal. Starting with the Pride Piñata: a vanilla cupcake filled with mini Smarties and topped with vanilla icing and a rainbow sweet, then MILK, a cereal milk cupcake with Crunchy Nut Cornflakes (aptly named, this one celebrates the work of activist Harvey Milk). The Mixed Berry takes inspiration from the blue, white and pink of the Trans Pride flag, and the LGBTQ is a Lemon, Gin, Blueberry and Thyme Queen cake!

Hit up Cupcake Bloke on the South Circular Road and the Cake Café in Portobello for some sweet colourful goodness this June.

Header Image via Instagram/Cupcake Bloke

