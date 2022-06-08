You truly hate to see it.

Depending on who you talk to, American tourists have a reputation of coming to the Emerald Isle and spending the big bucks - at gift shops, on tours, bus transfers to kiss the Blarney Stone - no expense is spared on a trip to the home of their great, great, great grandad three times removed.

However, Bleecker Street Cafe Bar shared a story yesterday quite to the contrary.

The Dublin 1 bar took to Instagram to tell of three tables of American guests who highly praised their food, drinks and service - but somehow left without putting down "even 1 euro tip" for the staff.

The Bleecker Street team wrote:

So Today... we had 3 tables of Americans, New Yorkers, Texans and Illinois. They told us we had the best Margaritas, best food and 'Awesome' service. Yet in their age and wisdom they didn't leave 1euro tip for the staff. Yet we will Always tip in America. Any suggestions.. it really is a s**t system where we tip them and get jacks**t in return.

In the comments section, some have suggested adding an automatic service charge - but should that have to be done when people who are usually well accustomed to tipping have gone out of their way to say how much they enjoyed their evening , fuelled by the "best margaritas" and "awesome service"?

A gentle reminder, in case it needs to be said, to tip your servers when out for food and drinks. With staff shortages and the post-covid hangover, hospitality work is tougher than ever - if you're in a position to do so, tip generously!

Header image via Instagram/bleeckerstreetcafebar

