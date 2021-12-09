This beloved Ranelagh tapas spot is closing next week to make way for a new chapter

This isn't goodbye, it's just see you later!

La Bodega is embarking on a new journey and sadly saying farewell to their beloved Ranelagh restaurant on the 18th December. They took to Instagram to share the news with their followers in this emotional post. However, before you go through that box of tissues, this isn't a full blown goodbye. In late January, the people behind La Bodega are opening a new venture instead called Babette.

The caption states:

"Not straying from the real reason we do this, to bring people together over great food, occasional drinks, and great atmosphere, Babette will be our second chapter in Ranelagh, our way of continuing our life here but in a different shell."

So while we say a bittersweet farewell to La Bodega, we can get excited about Babette in the New Year. There is a whole host of new food and memories to be made still, and the people at La Bodega are looking forward to this new journey. If our experience at La Bodega is anything to go by, then Babette will be one of our faves too. Keep an eye on their socials to hear more about when Babette is opening.

We're wishing them all the best with their new venture, and if you're a La Bodega super fan, make sure you pop in while you still can!

Header image via Instagram/labodegadublin

