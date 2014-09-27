This Child-Friendly Restaurant In Dun Laoghaire Is Perfect For Dinner Tonight

Espesh if the kids have had too much chocolate

It's nearly dinner time on a bank holiday weekend and the kids have been eating chocolate all day.

They're hyper, you're wrecked. The last thing you need is to bat them away from the cooker while you try to prepare something for dinner.

If the cabin fever has set in there's only one thing for it - a trip to Fallon & Byrne in the People's Park Dun Laoghaire.

The restaurant was tipped as one of Ireland's most child-friendly spots by the Irish Times, with a €10 three-course children's menu that boasts a mini burger, fish and chips, veggie pasta, and free-range chicken with mash and broccoli.

There's also a delicious vegan menu featuring an avocado and portobello mushroom burger that will satisfy the largest of appetites.

The location is spot on too. A quick stroll along the pier and a stop in Scrumdiddly's will send you all off to bed nicely.

