Food and Drink

This Child-Friendly Restaurant In Dun Laoghaire Is Perfect For Dinner Tonight

Espesh if the kids have had too much chocolate

F B Restaurant

It's nearly dinner time on a bank holiday weekend and the kids have been eating chocolate all day. 

They're hyper, you're wrecked. The last thing you need is to bat them away from the cooker while you try to prepare something for dinner. 

If the cabin fever has set in there's only one thing for it - a trip to Fallon & Byrne in the People's Park Dun Laoghaire. 

Morning light... ✨ #fallonandbyrne #peoplespark #dunlaoghaire

A post shared by Fallon & Byrne (@fallonandbyrne) on

The restaurant was tipped as one of Ireland's most child-friendly spots by the Irish Times, with a €10 three-course children's menu that boasts a mini burger, fish and chips, veggie pasta, and free-range chicken with mash and broccoli. 

There's also a delicious vegan menu featuring an avocado and portobello mushroom burger that will satisfy the largest of appetites. 

The location is spot on too. A quick stroll along the pier and a stop in Scrumdiddly's will send you all off to bed nicely. 

READ MORE: This Underrated Dublin Village Is Well Worth a Visit This Weekend

A conversation about consent following the Belfast trial... listen to the latest episode of Before Brunch. Subscribe here

Megan Cassidy

Written By

Megan Cassidy

Editor at Lovin Media Group. Lives in Dublin. (Dies in Dublin on Sundays.) Undiscovered influencer. Email megan@lovin.com

Comments

Food and Drink

Read More in Food and Drink
This Child-Friendly Restaurant In Dun Laoghaire Is Perfect For Dinner Tonight
This Child-Friendly Restaurant In Dun Laoghaire Is Perfect For Dinner Tonight
This Underrated Dublin Village Is Well Worth a Visit This Weekend
This Underrated Dublin Village Is Well Worth a Visit This Weekend
7 Places In Dublin For Sunday Lunch With A Large Family
7 Places In Dublin For Sunday Lunch With A Large Family
Five Deliciously Filthy Chocolate Treats You Can Get In Dublin Today
Five Deliciously Filthy Chocolate Treats You Can Get In Dublin Today
If You Can Finish The Burger In This Dublin Place Then You're A Better Person Than Me
If You Can Finish The Burger In This Dublin Place Then You're A Better Person Than Me
Deliveroo Would Have Us Believe Their New Feature Allows You To "Smell" Your Food Through The App
Deliveroo Would Have Us Believe Their New Feature Allows You To "Smell" Your Food Through The App
This Dublin Restaurant Serves a Mouth-Watering Nutella Burger For Brunch
This Dublin Restaurant Serves a Mouth-Watering Nutella Burger For Brunch
You Can Now Get Cocktails From Bar Rua Delivered To Your Door With No Delivery Charge
You Can Now Get Cocktails From Bar Rua Delivered To Your Door With No Delivery Charge
Six Places To Go For Good Friday Pints Tonight Where You Might Actually Get A Seat
Six Places To Go For Good Friday Pints Tonight Where You Might Actually Get A Seat
Take This Quiz To Find Out Where You Should Go For Brunch This Weekend
Take This Quiz To Find Out Where You Should Go For Brunch This Weekend
11 Heaven-Sent Places To Get A Good Friday Brunch Today
11 Heaven-Sent Places To Get A Good Friday Brunch Today
Here's Everything We Know About The New Five Guys On George's Street
Here's Everything We Know About The New Five Guys On George's Street
This Child-Friendly Restaurant In Dun Laoghaire Is Perfect For Dinner Tonight
Food and Drink

This Child-Friendly Restaurant In Dun Laoghaire Is Perfect For Dinner Tonight
This Underrated Dublin Village Is Well Worth a Visit This Weekend
Feature

This Underrated Dublin Village Is Well Worth a Visit This Weekend
7 Places In Dublin For Sunday Lunch With A Large Family
Food and Drink

7 Places In Dublin For Sunday Lunch With A Large Family
Before Brunch: A Conversation About Consent Following The Belfast Trial
Podcasts

Before Brunch: A Conversation About Consent Following The Belfast Trial

This New Camden St Eatery Serves Fricken Deadly Chicken
Best Of

This New Camden St Eatery Serves Fricken Deadly Chicken
This Dublin Pub Is Giving Free Lunch To Anyone Called Mark Or Mairead This Week
Food and Drink

This Dublin Pub Is Giving Free Lunch To Anyone Called Mark Or Mairead This Week
A Dublin Bar Is Now Serving A Pornstar Martini Tree – Making Our Wildest Dreams Come True
News

A Dublin Bar Is Now Serving A Pornstar Martini Tree – Making Our Wildest Dreams Come True
Love Craft Beer? There's A New Drink In Town That You MIGHT Want To Try
Sponsored

Love Craft Beer? There's A New Drink In Town That You MIGHT Want To Try

Sections

Lovin Dublin

Work With Us

Other Sites

lovinmalta-black Created with Sketch.
Copyright © 2018 Lovin Dublin