This Clontarf restaurant has decided to close for the Christmas period

With the rising uncertainty due to Covid-19 cases, hospitality is once again feeling the burden of possible restrictions. While nothing has been announced, Prado Restaurant in Clontarf have decided to close for indoor dining for the month of December. They state that due to team members contracting Covid-19, they were already forced to shut for 2 weeks.

The post says, "As we faced a December with diminished booking and a skeleton roster, we reflected on what was best for our guests, our team, and the long-term prospects of Prado."

Ultimately they came to the difficult decision to close from the 29th November until the end of the year. Prado will still produce their home boxes for order, and will reassess in the New Year. They apologise for any inconvenience caused by this decision.

This comes as the government asks for Christmas parties to be cancelled, and for people to reduce their social contacts to help stop the spread of Covid-19.

